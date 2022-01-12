U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.25
    +23.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,287.00
    +159.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,955.50
    +124.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,202.90
    +12.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    +0.87 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.70
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    -0.0070 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1810
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,803.79
    +2,098.01 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.37
    +50.95 (+5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.61
    +56.24 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

51job, Inc. Announces Receipt of a Proposal to Amend Merger Consideration for Going-Private Transaction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") and the special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") have received a proposal letter dated January 12, 2022 (the "Proposal Letter") from Garnet Faith Limited ("Merger Sub") in connection with the proposed merger under the agreement and plan of merger between the Company and Merger Sub dated as of June 21, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). In the Proposal Letter, the Merger Sub proposed to reduce the merger consideration from US$79.05 in cash per common share to US$57.25 in cash per common share and reduce the combined ownership of DCP Capital Partners II, L.P. and Ocean Link Partners Limited in the Company upon consummation of the proposed merger to 9.99% (collectively, the "Proposed Revised Transaction"). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

The Special Committee will evaluate the Proposed Revised Transaction in light of the latest development with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors.

The Board and the Special Committee caution the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Board has just received the Proposal Letter and that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposed Revised Transaction. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to the Proposed Revised Transaction or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.
Tel: +86-21-6879-6250
Email: ir@51job.com

Exhibit A

January 12, 2022

The Board of Directors
51job, Inc.
Building 3, No. 1387 Zhang Dong Road
Shanghai 201203
People's Republic of China

with a copy to:
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
35/F, ICBC Tower
3 Garden Road, Central
Hong Kong
Attention: Ian C. Ho
Email: iho@stblaw.com

Special Committee
c/o 51job, Inc.
Building 3, No. 1387 Zhang Dong Road
Shanghai 201203
People's Republic of China

with a copy to:
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
The Hong Kong Club Building
3A Chater Road
Hong Kong, China
Attention: Miranda So
Email: miranda.so@davispolk.com

Dear Members of the Board of Directors and Special Committee,

Reference is made to the agreement and plan of merger between Garnet Faith Limited ("Merger Sub") and 51Job, Inc. (the "Company") dated June 21, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Merger Agreement", and the transaction contemplated by the existing Merger Agreement and other related transaction documents, the "Original Transaction"). All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Merger Agreement.

In light of the widely-publicized recent legislative and regulatory developments in the PRC surrounding national security, cybersecurity, and data security, and in order to increase the certainty of closing the transaction on a timely basis in compliance with all applicable PRC laws, we are proposing to make the following adjustments to the parameters of the Original Transaction (the "Proposal", and the Original Transaction as adjusted pursuant to the Proposal, the "Updated Transaction"). The Consortium Members and their PRC counsel are of the view that the Updated Transaction will not trigger any regulatory filing in the PRC.

In order to mitigate potential challenges to the legality of the Original Transaction, Merger Sub is proposing to reduce the combined foreign ownership of DCP and OL in the Company upon consummation of the Updated Transaction to 9.99%. In light of the new ownership structure, we are also proposing to reduce the Per Share Merger Consideration and Per ADS Merger Consideration from US$79.05 to US$57.25. Among other things, Merger Sub considered the following factors when arriving at the proposed consideration:

(i) deterioration of macroeconomic and general market conditions, as evidenced for example by the decline in the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index by approximately 40% in the second half of 2021 (from 14895.17 as of June 30, 2021 to 8893.72 as of December 31, 2021), and the share price declines of major Chinese technology companies listed outside of the PRC;

(ii) tightening of regulatory policies across industries in the PRC, which is expected to have a meaningful impact on recruitment demand and the general market environment; and

(iii) persistent challenges for the economy and businesses in the PRC from the continuing impact of COVID-19.

Set forth below are the other key terms of our Proposal:

1. Purchase Price. The Per Share Merger Consideration and the Per ADS Merger Consideration will be payable in cash at a price equivalent to US$57.25 per Share and US$57.25 per ADS, respectively. This represents a premium of 24.92% to the Company's last closing price on January 11, 2022, and a premium of 23.30% to the Company's volume-weighted average price during the last 30 days.

2. Amended Transaction Documentation. We believe the documentation for the Original Transaction can be easily updated to reflect the terms of the Updated Transaction, including amendments to the Merger Agreement, Equity Commitment Letters and Guarantees reflecting the new price and revised pro rata ownership interest in the Company upon consummation of the Updated Transaction.

3. Debt Financing Approval Process. Our Proposal is subject to the approval of the lenders of the Debt Financing.

4. No Binding Commitment. This letter constitutes only a preliminary proposal and does not constitute any binding offer or commitment with respect to the Original Transaction. Any binding legal obligations will result only from the execution of definitive agreements, and then only on terms and conditions provided in such agreements.

In closing, we would like to express our commitment to working together to bring this matter to a successful and timely conclusion. Should you have any questions regarding our Proposal, please contact us. We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Garnet Faith Limited

By: /s/ Julian Juul Wolhardt
Name: Julian Juul Wolhardt
Title: Director

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-announces-receipt-of-a-proposal-to-amend-merger-consideration-for-going-private-transaction-301459404.html

SOURCE 51job

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest rise since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • 3 Hot Robinhood Stocks to Buy for 2022

    With more than 22.4 million funded accounts, Robinhood Markets' stock trading platform has helped introduce millions of people to the world of investing. The platform's users have been associated with explosive meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment and risky options plays, but they also own a wide variety of stocks. Growth stocks have gotten off to a rough start in 2022, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a dependable business that's well-positioned to deliver strong returns.

  • Here's Why Paysafe Stock Lost a Staggering 74% of Its Value in 2021

    Revenue growth is slow and losses are steep -- but the company is generating positive free cash flow.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.