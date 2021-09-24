U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

$ 52.43 Bn growth opportunity in Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025 | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home textile retail market is poised to grow by USD 52.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover latest trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the home textile retail market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing and the growing construction industry globally will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility of raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home textile retail market report covers the following areas:

  • Home Textile Retail Market size

  • Home Textile Retail Market trends

  • Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis

This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the home textile retail market growth during the next few years.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Home Textile Retail Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Home Textile Retail Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home textile retail market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Restoration Hardware Inc.

  • Steinhoff International Holdings NV

  • Tesco Plc

  • The Home Depot Inc.

  • Wayfair Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-52-43-bn-growth-opportunity-in-home-textile-retail-market-2021-2025--increased-consumer-spending-on-home-renovation-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301382715.html

SOURCE Technavio

