$ 52.43 Bn growth opportunity in Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025 | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home textile retail market is poised to grow by USD 52.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Discover latest trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the home textile retail market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing and the growing construction industry globally will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility of raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home textile retail market report covers the following areas:
Home Textile Retail Market size
Home Textile Retail Market trends
Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis
This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the home textile retail market growth during the next few years.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Home Textile Retail Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Home Textile Retail Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the home textile retail market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
Restoration Hardware Inc.
Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Tesco Plc
The Home Depot Inc.
Wayfair Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
