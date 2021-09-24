$ 52.43 Bn growth opportunity in Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025 | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home textile retail market is poised to grow by USD 52.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover latest trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the home textile retail market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing and the growing construction industry globally will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility of raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home textile retail market report covers the following areas:

Home Textile Retail Market size

Home Textile Retail Market trends

Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis

This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the home textile retail market growth during the next few years.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Home Textile Retail Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Home Textile Retail Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home textile retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors

