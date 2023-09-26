At €52.90, Is Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €62.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €51.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Knaus Tabbert's current trading price of €52.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Knaus Tabbert’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Knaus Tabbert?

Knaus Tabbert appears to be overvalued by 28% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at €52.90 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of €41.23. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Knaus Tabbert’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Knaus Tabbert look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Knaus Tabbert's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe KTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KTA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for KTA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Knaus Tabbert (including 2 which are potentially serious).

