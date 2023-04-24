With 52% ownership, Pertama Digital Berhad (KLSE:PERTAMA) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Pertama Digital Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

58% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Pertama Digital Berhad is 23%

If you want to know who really controls Pertama Digital Berhad (KLSE:PERTAMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 52% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Pertama Digital Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pertama Digital Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pertama Digital Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pertama Digital Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pertama Digital Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Pertama Digital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Perfect Hexagon Limited, Asset Management Arm is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 12%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Sabri Bin Abdul Rahman, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pertama Digital Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Pertama Digital Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM581m stake in this RM1.1b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Pertama Digital Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Pertama Digital Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pertama Digital Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

