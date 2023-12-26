With 52% ownership of the shares, Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Innoprise Plantations Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Yayasan Sabah Group, Endowment Arm)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Innoprise Plantations Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:INNO Ownership Breakdown December 26th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innoprise Plantations Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Innoprise Plantations Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:INNO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Innoprise Plantations Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Yayasan Sabah Group, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 50%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 22% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Innoprise Plantations Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Innoprise Plantations Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM618m, and insiders have RM44m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Innoprise Plantations Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 22% of the Innoprise Plantations Berhad shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Innoprise Plantations Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

