$53.87 Billion Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Markets - Global Forecast 2023-2030

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market

Global Smoking Cessation &amp; Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market
Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Research Report by Product (Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, and Nicotine Inhalers), Distribution, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 25.85 billion in 2022, USD 28.25 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% to reach USD 53.87 billion by 2030.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The report on the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

222

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$25.85 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$53.87 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases due to Smoking Such as Respiratory Disorders and Lung Cancer

  • Expanding Market Penetration of De-Addiction Products Globally

  • Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Anti-Smoking Policy and Raising Awareness of the Health Impact due to Smoking

Restraints

  • Product Recalls by the Manufacturer and Companies owing to increasing Technical Faults and Stringent Approval Process

Opportunities

  • Increasing Approvals and Development of New Nicotine Replacement Products

  • Significant Online Market Presence Coupled with Social and Communal Support for Smoking Cessation Products

Challenges

  • Side Effects Associated with the Continued Usage of De-Addiction Products Coupled with Rising of Alternatives to Tobacco

Company Usability Profiles

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc.

  • Alkalon A/S

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

  • British American Tobacco PLC

  • Cipla Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited

  • Itaconix

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • JUUL Labs, Inc.

  • NJOY, LLC

  • Novartis International AG

  • Perrigo Company PLC

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Pierre Fabre S.A.

  • Rusan Pharma Ltd.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/per17o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


