With 53% ownership, insiders at American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) are pretty optimistic and have been buying recently

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in American Coastal Insurance's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about American Coastal Insurance.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About American Coastal Insurance?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in American Coastal Insurance. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see American Coastal Insurance's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in American Coastal Insurance. The company's largest shareholder is R. Peed, with ownership of 40%. With 5.2% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Gregory Branch and Tieton Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of American Coastal Insurance

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the American Coastal Insurance Corporation stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a US$158m stake in this US$297m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over American Coastal Insurance. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

