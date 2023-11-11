With 53% ownership, Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) boasts of strong hedge funds backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Yellow Pages' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are hedge funds with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, hedge funds ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Yellow Pages.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yellow Pages?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Yellow Pages already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yellow Pages, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 53% of Yellow Pages shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is GoldenTree Asset Management LP, with ownership of 29%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 24% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 23% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Yellow Pages

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Yellow Pages Limited in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than CA$1.4m worth of shares in the CA$207m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

