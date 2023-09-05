53% of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) is owned by insiders, and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Pro Medicus implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

A quick look at our data suggests that insiders have been buying shares in the company recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pro Medicus, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pro Medicus?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pro Medicus. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pro Medicus' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Pro Medicus is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Pro Medicus' case, its Top Key Executive, Anthony Hall, is the largest shareholder, holding 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 25% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Sam Hupert is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pro Medicus

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Pro Medicus Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$7.6b, that means insiders have a whopping AU$4.1b worth of shares in their own names. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pro Medicus. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pro Medicus , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

