U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.00
    -21.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,167.00
    -143.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.50
    -88.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    -11.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.97
    -1.82 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    -7.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0112
    -0.0070 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.32
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0088 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0150
    +0.9350 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,543.81
    -792.25 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.72
    -34.95 (-7.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.00
    -41.24 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

$530.7 Million Worldwide Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Industry to 2026 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2022: By Distance, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commuter rail and public bus services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for commuter rail and public bus services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commuter rail and public bus services market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth

  • It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

  • The commuter rail and public bus services market section of the report gives context. It compares the commuter rail and public bus services market with other segments of the transit and ground passenger transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commuter rail and public bus services indicators comparison

Major companies in the commuter rail and public bus services market include Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport International Holdings Limited, Transport for London (TFL), Duetsche Bahn AG, FirstGroup PLC, MTR Corp ltd, ComfortDelGro Corporation, Stagecoach Group plc, Guangzhou Metro, and Kyushu Railway Company.

The global commuter rail and public bus services market is expected to grow from $323.8 billion in 2021 to $360.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow to $530.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The commuter rail and public bus services market consists of sales of commuter rail and public bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate local and suburban ground passenger transit systems using more than one mode of transport over regular routes and on regular schedules within a metropolitan area and its adjacent nonurban areas. Commuter rail is usually characterized by reduced fares, multiple rides, and commutation tickets, and is mostly used by passengers during the morning and evening peak periods.

The main types in the commuter rail and public bus services market are commuter rail services (metro and mmts) and public bus services. Commuter rail services are usually characterized by reduced fares, multiple ride and commutation tickets, and are mostly used by passengers during the morning and evening peak periods. The market is also segmented by distance into long-distance and short-distance and by application into adults and children.

Western Europe was the largest region in the commuter rail and public bus services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the commuter rail and public bus services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The commuter rail and public bus services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the commuter rail and public bus services market in 2020 as governments-imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak harmed the businesses throughout 2020 and 2021. However, it is expected that the commuter rail and public bus services market will recover from the shock.

Many bus service providers are introducing hybrid buses to reduce carbon emissions. Buses are generally powered using diesel which releases CO2 emissions to the environment. On the contrary, hybrid buses utilize alternate fuel and do not require heavy investment like electric buses.

A hybrid bus is powered by two alternate fuels or fuel combined with electricity, diesel-natural gas, or diesel-electric. In addition to that, these buses offer a quieter experience and reduced maintenance costs. According to research by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, hybrid busses offered about 40% improvement in fuel economy in comparison to standard diesel coach and nearly 90% improvement over compressed natural gas buses. Major companies involved in the manufacturing of hybrid buses are Arriva Bus, Stagecoach, Volvo Buses, Allison Transmission, and Jinlong.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services

9. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4p3rm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Boeing CEO threatens to cancel 737 Max 10 as key deadline looms

    David Calhoun told Aviation Week that Boeing is willing to walk away from the plane if the alternative is to make a costly design changes.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Sends Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds But EV Giant In Buy Zone With Model 3 Rival Set To Launch

    Tesla deliveries fell in Q2 as BYD sales boomed, seizing the EV crown. BYD stock is in a buy zone, Tesla is rallying.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • STMicro, GlobalFoundries plan new $5.7 billion French chip factory

    PARIS/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans to build a semiconductor factory in France, drawing on funding from the government, the latest move to boost output in the region. The news comes as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to announce some 6.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of investment from major global companies at this week's Choose France summit. The United States and the European Union have been pushing for home-grown chip factories by offering billions in state subsidies to cut dependency on Asian suppliers and ease a global chip shortage, which has created havoc for carmakers.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • North Carolina pursues aerospace manufacturers across the Atlantic

    Economic developers trying to lure aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus and BAE Systems to North Carolina are heading across the Atlantic this month.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has official

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • China auto industry cuts 2022 outlook as commercial demand slumps

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A slump in commercial-vehicle demand led China's automobile industry association on Monday to downgrade its sales forecast, as anti-pandemic measures weighed on the economy and its car market, the world's largest. The industry will sell 27 million cars this year, up 3% on 2021, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers forecast, cutting its outlook from the 27.5 million sales and 5.4% growth it predicted in December. Weak demand for commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, drove the downgrade, data from the association showed.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • Giant Congo Cobalt Mine Exports at Risk as Investors Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAn intensifying feud between shareholders of the giant Tenke Fungurume Mining SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo may lead a court-appointed administrator to block its exports of copper and cobalt. The administrator, Sage Ngoi

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utilities Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check