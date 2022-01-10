U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

54% of Growth to Originate from North America for Amusement Park Market| Rise in the Number of Baby-boomer Visitors to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement Park Market by Type (Tickets, Hospitality, Merchandising, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Amusement Park Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Amusement Park Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for amusement parks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, South American, and MEA regions. The increase in the number of international and local visitors in the region and the rising spending ability of customers will facilitate the amusement park market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the amusement park market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the amusement park market is the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors. Baby boomers are the cohorts following the silent generation and are associated with the rejection or the redefinition of traditional values. Baby boomers are increasingly targeted by marketers, owing to their strong desire for novelty, authentic experiences, and willingness to participate in adventurous activities. The rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors is likely to drive the growth of the global amusement park market as amusement parks offer expensive and thrilling rides. The increase in innovations in roller coasters and other theme-park rides will attract more baby-boomer visitors. This will fuel the growth of the global amusement park market.

  • Market Challenges - The risks associated with amusement parks will be a major challenge for the amusement park market during the forecast period. Amusement parks are great sources of entertainment and offer unique, thrilling experiences to customers. However, instances of natural and man-made accidents are some of the associated risks that have been reported. Most of the incidents are reported as a result of the lack of maintenance of the rides, mechanical faults, and negligence of the ride operators. Rides such as roller coasters, bumper cars, spinning rides, and water slides are reported to be the most accident-prone rides. Most of the people that access these rides are children, and every year, around 60%-80% of children are prone to such accidents. Therefore, the risks associated with these rides are likely to limit the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The amusement park market report is segmented by Type (Tickets, Hospitality, Merchandising, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The amusement park market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period, owing to the competitive prices of tickets and expenses incurred at the theme park.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Cultural Tourism Market -The cultural tourism market value is projected to grow by USD 3.77 billion at a CAGR of 16.41% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Music Synthesizers Market -The music synthesizers market has the potential to grow by USD 62.90 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33%. Download a free sample now!

Amusement Park Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.38

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASPRO PARKS SL, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/54-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-amusement-park-market-rise-in-the-number-of-baby-boomer-visitors-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301456231.html

SOURCE Technavio

