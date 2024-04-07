With 54% ownership in PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY), insiders continue to have the largest holding even though they have sold shares recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over PlaySide Studios implies vested interests in company growth

The top 4 shareholders own 54% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Even though insiders have sold shares recently, the group owns the most numbers of shares in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of PlaySide Studios, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PlaySide Studios?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PlaySide Studios. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of PlaySide Studios, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in PlaySide Studios. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Gerry Sakkas with 16% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Mark Goulopoulos and Aaron Pasias, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 16%. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Aaron Pasias is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of PlaySide Studios

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of PlaySide Studios Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own AU$191m worth of shares in the AU$351m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

