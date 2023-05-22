With 54% ownership in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Ryerson Holding's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 54% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 5.6% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 27%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ryerson Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ryerson Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ryerson Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ryerson Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 5.2% of Ryerson Holding shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Platinum Equity, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Edward Lehner directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Ryerson Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Ryerson Holding Corporation. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$42m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Ryerson Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 22%, private equity firms could influence the Ryerson Holding board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ryerson Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

