With A 54% Price Drop For Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) You'll Still Get What You Pay For

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares are down a considerable 54% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 89% loss during that time.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given around half the companies in the United States' Electronic industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.5x, you may still consider Ouster as a stock to avoid entirely with its 4.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Ouster's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Ouster as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Ouster's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 259% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 101% per year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 31% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ouster is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Ouster's P/S Mean For Investors?

Ouster's shares may have suffered, but its P/S remains high. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Ouster's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Ouster has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

