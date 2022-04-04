U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.50
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,858.50
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.40
    -3.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.03
    +0.76 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5370
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.54
    -170.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.03
    +48.76 (+4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.70
    -5.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

547 Energy Finalizes Initial Commitment to Aer Soléir, an Integrated European Onshore Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Platform

Quantum Energy Partners
·4 min read

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 547 Energy International LLC (“547 Energy”), the global clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), today announced that it has committed $250 million of equity funding to Aer Soléir, an onshore wind, solar and energy storage company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Aer Soléir’s strategy is to support Europe’s ambition to become the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050 by developing, constructing, owning and operating renewable energy projects throughout Europe.

Aer Soléir is comprised of 20 employees who are actively sourcing development-stage projects across the European Union. The company is led by its two Founding Partners, Andy Kinsella, as Chief Executive Officer, and Manus O’Donnell as Chief Financial Officer. Both Andy and Manus will also support Aer Soléir’s growth as Board Directors. Andy Kinsella brings over 35 years of experience in the international energy sector to the business. He has held leadership positions at companies including Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB), ESB International, GE, Siemens and most recently Mainstream Renewable Power where he served as CEO. Manus O’Donnell was most recently Chief Investment Officer of NTR plc, a Dublin-based investor in, and asset manager of, renewable energy projects with a focus on wind, solar and storage projects in Europe and the U.S. He previously held senior financial leadership positions in Mainstream Renewable Power and Airtricity.

Andy Kinsella, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Aer Soléir, remarked, “We have built a world-class team that is fostering early-stage development and guiding projects successfully through licensing, financing, engineering, construction and operation. As we grow, we are guided by our mission to develop and build best-in-class, large-scale renewable energy transition projects that will provide material, long-lasting economic benefits to communities across Europe.”

Manus O’Donnell, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Aer Soléir, said, “The timing could not be better to launch Aer Soléir, a European-focused renewable energy platform. We are pleased to have the expertise and the capital that 547 Energy provides, and we look forward to growing our partnerships with emerging developers across Europe.”

Gabriel Alonso, Chief Executive Officer of 547 Energy, said, “Andy and Manus have assembled a deeply experienced and talented team that will support Europe’s near-term renewable energy targets and ambition to transition to a clean energy economy. We are confident in Andy, Manus and the team’s ability to grow Aer Soléir into a leading European pure-play renewable energy developer, as the team works to develop the projects needed to transition to a clean energy economy.”

“The demand for renewable energy projects to accomplish Europe’s energy transition is staggering” said Sean O’Donnell, Partner and Head of Energy Transition at Quantum. “We are pleased to back Andy, Manus and the Aer Soléir team as they work to identify, invest in and guide major renewable energy assets to operation.”

About Aer Soléir

Aer Soléir is a values-driven company with a clear sense of vision and mission. As a focused European renewable energy company, we invest in sustainable infrastructure projects from early-stage development and beyond. Leveraging our deep experience in renewable energy and strategic investment, we form alliances with local partners to support and accelerate new opportunities to develop, construct, own, and operate utility scale, onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects throughout Europe.

For more information on Aer Soléir, please visit https://www.aersoleir.com

email info@aersoleir.com

About 547 Energy

547 Energy aims to maximize value for its investors by partnering with leading entrepreneurs who are driving growth in the clean energy economy. To date, 547 Energy has invested in ConnectGen, BlueFloat Energy, Aer Soléir, certain affiliates of ENORA S.A., and NetOn. 547 Energy was founded and is led by industry veteran Gabriel Alonso and is backed by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading provider of capital to the global energy industry. For more information on 547 Energy, please visit www.547energy.com, email info@547energy.com or contact Jeff Muir at jmuir@547energy.com.

Why the name 547 Energy?

The human eye sees color over wavelengths ranging approximately from 400 nanometers (violet) to 700 nanometers (red), with the green sitting at roughly 490 to 575 nanometers. A wavelength of 547 nanometers is visible as “electric green”, a color which represents the overarching aim of 547 Energy – to advance towards a sustainable energy future.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $18 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at +1-713-452-2110.

Media Contact
Ally Copple
Ally@InnovantPR.com
713.201.8800


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Tesla delivers record number of EVs in ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

    Delivery numbers high despite production being closed for about six days at Shanghai factory

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SunPower, and First Solar Stocks All Shined in March

    The stocks of many alternative energy companies raced higher in March as investors tried to gauge the effects of rising oil prices and considered share price declines in early 2022 an opportunity to buy. Shares of solar power companies Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) all shot higher during the month of March. The gains were a respective 21%, 19.8%, and 11.2% for Enphase, SunPower, and First Solar, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Jump as U.S. Delisting Concerns Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks advanced as Beijing sought to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the U.S., easing investor concerns over shares getting kicked off from American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • A $71 Billion Plunge Casts Doubt on Singapore’s New Economy Aura

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s two largest new-economy firms have been touted as the next big thing for years. A $71 billion rout in their share prices in 2022 seems to show investors aren’t buying the story.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • 2 Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While the market started off the year by punishing many growth stocks, things seem to now be moving in a more positive direction. Here are two top tech stocks that fit the bill: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Facebook parent Meta Platforms has encountered its fair share of headwinds recently.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.