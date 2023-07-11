Get $55 off a 22-piece GreenPan cookware set during Amazon Prime Day

GreenPan cookware is $55 off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. Save on Reviewed-approved cookware today.

From All-Clad and Cuisinart to HexClad and Hestan, we’ve tested a lot of cookware brands. GreenPan cookware has made it to our lists of best nonstick cookware, best cookware sets and best slow cookers. The Bobby Flay-approved Belgian cookware brand is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day and one of our favorite deals is the Reviewed-approved Valencia Pro 22-Piece Set. Typically $549, you can save $55 on this complete cookware collection today.

GreenPan Valencia Pro 22-Piece Cookware Set

The GreenPan Valencia Pro 22-Piece cookware set is the ultimate collection of pots, pans, griddles and more. The entire set features the brand’s nonstick ceramic and diamond-infused coating that is both durable and high-performance. The stainless-steel handles allow you to effortlessly take your pans from the stovetop to the oven and you can toss the entire collection into the dishwasher after cooking! Included in the set is the Reviewed-approved GreenPan Valencia Pro frying pan that is lightweight and easy to maneuver, heats evenly and keeps heat well. With our favorite ceramic nonstick fry pan, we highly recommend this Prime Day deal on the complete set to help you effortlessly cook up delicious omelets, tasty sauces and top-notch quesadillas all summer long.

What's included in the GreenPan Valencia Pro 22-Piece Cookware Set?

1.5-Quart and 3.25-Quart Saucepans with Lids

5.4-Quart and 7.8-Quart Stock Pots with Lids

8-Inch and 9.5-Inch Frying pans

11-Inch Frying Pan with Lid

3.25-Quart Sauté Pan with Lid

11-Inch Grill Pan with Lid

11-Inch Chef’s Pan with Lid

11-Inch Griddle

Small, medium and large pan protectors

$495 at Amazon (Save $54.99)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is today, July 11 and tomorrow, July 12. We'll be monitoring the sale and live-tracking the best deals throughout the week.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. Historically, Amazon Prime Day has offered the best savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home appliances. If you're looking to elevate your home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

