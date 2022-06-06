U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    +20.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,018.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,633.25
    +82.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    +10.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.70
    +0.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6200
    -0.2400 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,153.56
    +1,365.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.13
    +15.33 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,939.13
    +177.56 (+0.64%)
     

With 56.3% CAGR, Blockchain Market To Be Worth USD 163.83 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global blockchain market size is projected to reach USD 163.83 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 56.3% during the forecast period

Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain market size is rising globally at a CAGR of 56.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.18 billion in 2022 to USD 163.83 billion by 2029. In 2021, the value of the market was USD 4.67 billion. The open access to data facilitated by blockchain technologies will be the central growth determinant for this Industry. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its report titled "Blockchain Market Forecast, 2022-2029."

In recent times, demand for cloud-based services has increased dramatically. Moreover, the pandemic acted as a catalyst in creating even more new opportunities for this technology. Technology is demanded in setting up virtual work platforms, and this has created a demand for software as a service in companies to ensure work continuity.  Additionally, B-a-a-S has also emerged as an ideal solution to cater to demand for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SME's are using this service to safeguard their digital entities and authenticate human identities, increasing demand for B-a-a-S products. The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blockchain-market-100072


Key Industry Developments:

March 2021: IBM Corporation partnered with Moderna to build smart supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. This would further help individuals, governments, and healthcare providers to securely share the information of COVID-19 vaccines using distributed ledger applications such as Digital Health Pass.

February 2021: Applied Blockchain Ltd. collaborated with Confidential Computing Consortium. This collaboration will help Confidential Computing Consortium to drive innovation and bring new perspectives to advanced category of confidential computing.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

56.3%

2029 Value Projection

USD 163.83 Billion

Base Year

2021

Blockchain Market Size in 2021

USD 4.67 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Type, Application, Deployment, Industry and Geography

Blockchain Market Growth Drivers

BaaS Dominates Market Owing to Rising Adoption of Cloud Applications

Rising Demand for Data Security to Stimulate Market Growth

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Presence of Key Players


Digitalization in Health Sector Amid Pandemic to Propel Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected various industries. However, the healthcare sector was benefited due to increasing demand for wellness services. The healthcare sector focused on digitalization to develop customer experience and maintain bulk data through implementing several technological advancements. The World Health Organization collaborated with Oracle Corporation, IBM, and Microsoft to develop digital ledger-based platform named MiPasa. This collaboration is expected to drive the market during pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blockchain-market-100072


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Data Security to Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing technological advancements in various industries such as healthcare and manufacturing. Rising data security and availability in healthcare industry are likely to propel market growth in the coming years. Developing technological platforms in emerging countries are expected to boost the demand for these applications. These factors are likely to ensure the blockchain market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing issue of safety and privacy is forcing BFSI and IT companies to adopt digital ledger technology, as this will offer users financial data safety. With its features of cross-border transactions, clearing and settlements, trade finance platforms, digital identity verification, and credit reporting, the technology demand is growing and this is expected to drive the blockchain market growth in upcoming years. For instance, In June 2021, major banks of India such as the State bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI Bank, and others made collaboration with Indian Bank’s blockchain infrastructure company private limited (IBBIC) to secure transactions, reduce transaction processing time and speed up the process of letter s of credit.

However, lack of skilled professionals may hinder the market growth.

Segments:

BaaS Dominates Market Owing to Rising Adoption of Cloud Applications

By component, the market is bifurcated into platform/solution and blockchain as a service (BaaS).

Based on type, the market is trifurcated into public, private, and consortium.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into digital identity, payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, and others.

According to the deployment, the market is segmented into proof of concept, pilot, and production.

As per the industry, the market is segregated into BFSI, energy & utility, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, telecom, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, travel, transportation, and others.

Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained by a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated blockchain market size forecast. The data utilized to predict the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels are gained from detailed interviews with various stakeholders. Moreover, we have procured admission to manifold global and regionally funded information pieces to present accurate information to make business investment judgements simple for our clients.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-market-100072


Regional Insights:

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Presence of Key Players

North America dominates the global blockchain market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in the region. These key players focus on providing customized services to their clients across the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest global market share due to increasing industrialization and business exposure through private and government firms. This bolsters the business investments by governments during the projected period.

Leading Global Players in Blockchain Market:

  • Accenture PLC (Ireland)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Applied Blockchain Ltd. (U.K.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Intel Corporation (U.S.)

  • LeewayHeartz (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • R3 (U.S.)

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)


Quick Buy - Blockchain Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100072


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Blockchain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform/Solution

      • Blockchain as a service

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Blockchain

      • Private Blockchain

      • Consortium Blockchain

    • By Application (USD)

      • Digital Identity

      • Payments

      • Smart Contracts

      • Supply Chain Management

      • Others (Exchange, Documentations, etc.)

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Proof of Concept

      • Pilot

      • Production

    • By Industry (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Government

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Manufacturing

      • Telecom, Media & Entertainment

      • Retail & Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Others (Education, etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Blockchain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform/Solution

      • Blockchain as a service

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Blockchain

      • Private Blockchain

      • Consortium Blockchain

    • By Application (USD)

      • Digital Identity

      • Payments

      • Smart Contracts

      • Supply Chain Management

      • Others (Exchange, Documentations, etc.)

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Proof of Concept

      • Pilot

      • Production

    • By Industry (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Government

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Manufacturing

      • Telecom, Media & Entertainment

      • Retail & Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Others (Education, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Industry

      • Canada

        • By Industry

  • Latin America Blockchain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform/Solution

      • Blockchain as a service

    • By Type (USD)

      • Public Blockchain

      • Private Blockchain

      • Consortium Blockchain

    • By Application (USD)

      • Digital Identity

      • Payments

      • Smart Contracts

      • Supply Chain Management

      • Others (Exchange, Documentations, etc.)

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Proof of Concept

      • Pilot

      • Production

    • By Industry (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Government

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Manufacturing

      • Telecom, Media & Entertainment

      • Retail & Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Others (Education, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

      • Mexico

      • Rest of Latin America

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock plunged nearly 25% during after hours trading on June 1 following its fourth-quarter earnings release. The artificial intelligence (AI) software company's revenue rose 38% year-over-year to $72.3 million, which beat analysts' expectations by about $1 million. The stock plunged in the immediate aftermath of the report, but by Friday's close was trading for more than it was prior to the quarterly report's release.