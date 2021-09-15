U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,634.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,429.50
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.80
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.16
    +0.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.31 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4300
    -0.2500 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,200.19
    +1,341.07 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.24
    +43.50 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.70
    -1.36 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

$56.6 million valuation for WebDoctor as VentureWave Capital invests $3.54 million

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebDoctor, the Irish health technology platform, has received a $3.54 million investment from VentureWave Capital, the venture private equity investor that focuses on entrepreneurial companies with high impact potential. The investment gives a valuation of $56.6 million to the business and will be used to accelerate WebDoctor's international growth and expansion and the scaling of the sales, marketing, product and technology teams.

Alan Foy (left), Chairman and Managing Partner, VentureWave Capital and David Crimmins, CEO, WebDoctor.
Alan Foy (left), Chairman and Managing Partner, VentureWave Capital and David Crimmins, CEO, WebDoctor.

WebDoctor is a leading health technology business and telehealth platform which enables engagement and collaboration between healthcare practitioners and their patients. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has processed over three million bookings to GP's, pharmacies and other health-related clinics and has registered almost ten per cent of the Irish population as patients on its platform. In response to Covid-19, the year on year increase in GP appointments has risen from 68,000 in 2020 to 125,000 in the current year.

WebDoctor was originally founded when brothers Oisin and Howard Kim and co-founder Martin Commins helped a family friend, Dr Sylvester Mooney, transform his medical clinic's business. Today WebDoctor enables doctors to conduct their day-to-day operations virtually and to automate their booking and payment processes; and patients can attend virtual consultations at a lower cost than in-person appointments.

The demand for telehealth during Covid has skyrocketed with WebDoctor itself experiencing a 75% increase in revenue from 2019 to 2020. VentureWave Capital's team will work alongside WebDoctor executives, including newly appointed CEO David Crimmins, to drive the company's post-pandemic growth and its expansion into new markets. CEO David Crimmins, formerly of ResMed, the global leader in connected medical devices, has previously launched and marketed products internationally, with P&L responsibility for multimillion euro budgets. VentureWave Capital Chairman and Managing Partner, Alan Foy, will join WebDoctor's board of directors.

WebDoctor is consistent with the objectives of VentureWave Capital to deliver social outcomes in its investment mandate. These include reduced cost and easier accessibility for patients, support for healthcare professionals seeking flexible work arrangements and reduced carbon emissions through fewer journeys to and energy costs at GPs' clinics.

Alan Foy, Chairman and Managing Partner VentureWave Capital, said: "We are excited to invest in WebDoctor - a successful, scaling Irish health technology business with a really strong team of promoters and entrepreneurs. WebDoctor is a great example of an Irish company with an excellent market opportunity, proven team and exemplary technology / product platform. We look forward to supporting the team in their future scaling. We are confident the team will drive new opportunities to make an impact on the next phase of their successful journey".

Kieran McLoughlin, VentureWave Capital Managing Partner said: "Our Global and Irish investors are committed to backing great companies that generate both financial and social returns. Together with David and the WebDoctor team, we have set significant Impact goals for the next 10 years including serving 15 million patients and supporting 500 healthcare professionals seeking flexible work. WebDoctor's business is aligned with our fundamental objective of generating profit with a purpose."

David Crimmins, CEO, WebDoctor stated: "VentureWave Capital's investment comes at a pivotal time for WebDoctor, enabling us to meet the exponential growth of the telehealth market and operate on an international scale. This is an exciting time for the company as we look to build upon our success working with partners in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Australia by driving the business internationally."

Noel McSweeney, Chairman, WebDoctor said: "Against the backdrop of Covid-19 the team has been working on the strategic development of the business and the investment by VentureWave Capital is a clear recognition of our potential as we look towards a positive future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626097/1093576_image.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall