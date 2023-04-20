With 56% ownership, Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Every investor in Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Caspian Sunrise regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Caspian Sunrise.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caspian Sunrise?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Caspian Sunrise. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Caspian Sunrise, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Caspian Sunrise. With a 42% stake, CEO Kuat Oraziman is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 4.4% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Caspian Sunrise

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Caspian Sunrise plc stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own UK£89m worth of shares in the UK£160m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 4.4%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 11% of Caspian Sunrise. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

