With 56% ownership, Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insiders have a lot at stake

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Kelly Partners Group Holdings' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

Brett Kelly owns 50% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Kelly Partners Group Holdings regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kelly Partners Group Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kelly Partners Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kelly Partners Group Holdings. With a 50% stake, CEO Brett Kelly is the largest shareholder. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.2% and 1.4% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Kelly Partners Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$197m, that means they have AU$111m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kelly Partners Group Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.2%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

