With a 56% stake, Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSE:LAS.A) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Lassonde Industries implies vested interests in company growth

Pierre-Paul Lassonde owns 55% of the company

Institutional ownership in Lassonde Industries is 22%

Every investor in Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSE:LAS.A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Lassonde Industries have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lassonde Industries, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Lassonde Industries

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lassonde Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lassonde Industries. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lassonde Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Lassonde Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Pierre-Paul Lassonde is currently the largest shareholder, with 55% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.7% and 5.1% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Lassonde Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Story continues

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Lassonde Industries Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a CA$548m stake in this CA$987m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Lassonde Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lassonde Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Lassonde Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.