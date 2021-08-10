$57.01 Mn growth in Portable Fabric Canopies Market-2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Leisure Products Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable fabric canopies market size is expected to increase by USD 57.01 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Discover leisure products industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!
The portable fabric canopies market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of outdoor restaurants.
The Portable Fabric Canopies Market is segmented by product (shade canopy, garden canopy, event tent, and portable garage), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increase in online retailing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The portable fabric canopies market covers the following areas:
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Sizing
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Forecast
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41116
Companies Mentioned
Caravan Global Inc.
Eide Industries Inc.
Gale Pacific Ltd.
International E-Z UP Inc.
KD Kanopy Inc.
PIC America Ltd.
ShelterLogic Corp.
The Coleman Co Inc.
Vitabri SA
WeatherPort Shelter Systems
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market - Global camping lights and lanterns market is segmented by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Agritourism Market - Global agrotourism market is segmented by application (domestic and international) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Shade canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Garden canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Event tent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Portable garage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Caravan Global Inc.
Eide Industries Inc.
Gale Pacific Ltd.
International E-Z UP Inc.
KD Kanopy Inc.
PIC America Ltd.
ShelterLogic Corp.
The Coleman Co Inc.
Vitabri SA
WeatherPort Shelter Systems
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/portable-fabric-canopies-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/57-01-mn-growth-in-portable-fabric-canopies-market-2020-2024--analyzing-growth-in-leisure-products-industry--technavio-301350664.html
SOURCE Technavio