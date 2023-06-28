With 57% ownership, Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG (FRA:BFV) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG (FRA:BFV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Berliner Effektengesellschaft have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Berliner Effektengesellschaft.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berliner Effektengesellschaft?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Berliner Effektengesellschaft, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Berliner Effektengesellschaft. The company's CEO Holger Timm is the largest shareholder with 57% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. Meanwhile, the second largest shareholder is H.T.B. Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH holding 30%.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Berliner Effektengesellschaft

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of €1.0b, that means insiders have a whopping €589m worth of shares in their own names. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Berliner Effektengesellschaft. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 30%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Berliner Effektengesellschaft (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

