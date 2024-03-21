With 57% ownership, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The top 3 shareholders own 54% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Chen Son (who also holds the title of Senior Key Executive) with 34% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Syarikat Perniagaan Chong Mah Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Keat Lim holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Keat Lim is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Tong Son is the owner of 3.1% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM273m stake in this RM482m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

