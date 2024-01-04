With 57% ownership of the shares, COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies COG Financial Services' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about COG Financial Services.

ASX:COG Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COG Financial Services?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in COG Financial Services. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see COG Financial Services' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:COG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in COG Financial Services. Our data shows that Naos Asset Management Limited is the largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. With 21% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Cameron McCullagh and Sandon Capital Investments Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Cameron McCullagh, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of COG Financial Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of COG Financial Services Limited. Insiders have a AU$65m stake in this AU$278m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.3%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand COG Financial Services better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with COG Financial Services (including 1 which is significant) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

