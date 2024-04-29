With a 57% stake, Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Beacon Lighting Group's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Ian Robinson)

Institutional ownership in Beacon Lighting Group is 12%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Beacon Lighting Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beacon Lighting Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Beacon Lighting Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Beacon Lighting Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Beacon Lighting Group. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Ian Robinson (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 55% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Beacon Lighting Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Beacon Lighting Group Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a AU$383m stake in this AU$669m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Beacon Lighting Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

