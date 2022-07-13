$579.5 Million Worldwide Radiodermatitis Industry to 2027 - Featuring Charles River Laboratories International, ConvaTec and Integra LifeSciences Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiodermatitis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global radiodermatitis market reached a value of US$ 464.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 579.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.76% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radiodermatitis, or radiation dermatitis, refers to a skin condition caused due to radiation therapy used for the treatment of cancer. It generally occurs as a side effect during cancer treatment or after interventional radiology in patients with cancers of the breast, lungs, skin, neck, head or perineum region where the skin is part of the target field.

Some of the commonly used products to treat radiodermatitis include topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, hydrogel and hydrocolloid dressings, silicone-coated dressings, silver-leaf dressings, oral analgesics, and anti-inflammatory agents. In recent years, radiodermatitis treatment has gained traction as it helps reduce discomfort, minimize pain and prevent interruption in ongoing therapy while improving the overall quality of the patient's life.



The widespread prevalence of cancer and the rising adoption of radiation therapy as a treatment option represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the increasing geriatric population across the globe and the growing need to counter the adverse side effects of radiation therapy are augmenting the demand for radiodermatitis treatment.

Additionally, numerous governing and non-governing agencies are taking favorable initiatives to spread awareness regarding the available radiodermatitis treatment and management products.

Story continues

This, in confluence with the rising public and private investments in the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences, is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on developing innovative product variants to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge.

Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials, favorable government policies, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, improving healthcare infrastructure and easy availability of generic drugs are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, BMG PHARMA S.p.A., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, ICON plc, Integra LifeSciences, Molnlycke Health Care AB and Stratpharma AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global radiodermatitis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiodermatitis market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiodermatitis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radiodermatitis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Topical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Corticosteroids

6.1.2.2 Hydrophilic Creams

6.1.2.3 Antibiotics

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Oral

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Dressings

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Hydrogel and Hydrocolloid Dressings

6.3.2.2 No Sting Barrier Film

6.3.2.3 Honey Impregnated Gauze

6.3.2.4 Silicone Coated Dressings

6.3.2.5 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hospital Pharmacy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail Pharmacy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Pharmacy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Bayer AG

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 BMG PHARMA S.p.A.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 ConvaTec Group plc

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Helsinn Healthcare SA

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 ICON plc

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Integra LifeSciences

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Molnlycke Health Care AB

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Stratpharma AG

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fnfy4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/579-5-million-worldwide-radiodermatitis-industry-to-2027---featuring-charles-river-laboratories-international-convatec-and-integra-lifesciences-among-others-301586044.html

SOURCE Research and Markets