With 58% ownership, Everest Global Plc (LON:EVST) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Everest Global's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 4 shareholders own 58% of the company

Institutions own 21% of Everest Global

A look at the shareholders of Everest Global Plc (LON:EVST) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Everest Global regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Everest Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Everest Global?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Everest Global. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Everest Global's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Everest Global. The company's largest shareholder is Zi Wei Peng, with ownership of 29%. The second and third largest shareholders are Chen Fangling and An Xiangyu, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.8%.

On looking further, we found that 58% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Everest Global

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Everest Global Plc stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a UK£103m stake in this UK£178m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Everest Global. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

