With 58% ownership, Temenos AG (VTX:TEMN) boasts of strong institutional backing

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Temenos AG (VTX:TEMN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Temenos.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Temenos?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Temenos already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Temenos' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Temenos. Our data shows that BNP Paribas, Private & Investment Banking Investments is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Rosmarie Ebner and Martin Ebner, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.8%. In addition, we found that Andreas Andreades, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Temenos

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Temenos AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF5.1b, and insiders have CHF754m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Temenos. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

