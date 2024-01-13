With 59% ownership, SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Every investor in SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SigmaRoc.

AIM:SRC Ownership Breakdown January 13th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SigmaRoc?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SigmaRoc does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SigmaRoc, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:SRC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in SigmaRoc. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is CRH plc with 15% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Rettig Group Oy Ab holds about 4.5% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SigmaRoc

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that SigmaRoc plc insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than UK£4.4m worth of shares in the UK£633m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SigmaRoc. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 15% of SigmaRoc. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SigmaRoc better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SigmaRoc .

