The 59% return this week takes Lotus KFM Berhad's (KLSE:LOTUS) shareholders five-year gains to 190%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Lotus KFM Berhad share price has climbed 92% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 16% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 35%.

Since it's been a strong week for Lotus KFM Berhad shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

We don't think that Lotus KFM Berhad's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Lotus KFM Berhad can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.8% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. While the share price has beat the market, compounding at 14% yearly, over five years, there's certainly some potential that the market hasn't fully considered the growth track record. The key question is whether revenue growth will slow down, and if so, how quickly. Lack of earnings means you have to project further into the future justify the valuation on the basis of future free cash flow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Lotus KFM Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Lotus KFM Berhad hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 190% exceeds its share price return of 92%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lotus KFM Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lotus KFM Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

