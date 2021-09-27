U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.15
    -14.33 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,857.46
    +59.46 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,961.80
    -85.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.78
    +39.71 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0070
    +0.3220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,079.88
    -187.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.77
    -32.75 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

$ 590.60 Mn growth in Household Water Softener System Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Household Appliances Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household water softener system market is set to grow by USD 590.60 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the household water softener system market to register a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Attractive Opportunities in Household Water Softener System Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Household Water Softener System Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain sustainable growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

Factors such as technological innovations leading to product premiumization and the harmful effects of hard water will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The household water softener system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Household Water Softener System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Household Water Softener System Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free
sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43664

Household Water Softener System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the household water softener system market in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., Kinetico Inc., Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Household Water Softener System Market size

  • Household Water Softener System Market trends

  • Household Water Softener System Market industry analysis

The household water softener system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth in the real estate and housing industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high price sensitivity of consumers will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household water softener system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Water Softener Market - Global water softener market is segmented by product (salt-based and salt-free), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market - Global household water purifier filter market is segmented by technology (RO purification filters, gravity-based purification filters, and UV purification filters), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Household Water Softener System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household water softener system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the household water softener system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the household water softener system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water softener system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Ion-exchange - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • A. O. Smith Corp.

  • Culligan International Co.

  • EcoWater Systems LLC

  • General Electric Co.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kinetico Inc.

  • Pentair Plc

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-590-60-mn-growth-in-household-water-softener-system-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-opportunities-in-household-appliances-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301384306.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • The Pandemic Crushed These 2 Stocks. They're Bouncing Back Monday

    Shares of Carnival were up almost 5%. The gains continued a rally over the past week that has seen the cruise ship giant's stock jump 16% from its close last Tuesday. Carnival's gains picked up steam on Friday, when the company released its third-quarter financial results.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, This Energy Stock Among 4 Flashing Buy Signs; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.