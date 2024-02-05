$590M in funding for Swisher County solar farm secured, will power 160,000 homes

About $590 million in funds have been secured for a Swisher County solar project, which brings the renewable energy project one step closer to powering the surrounding Texas communities.

Vesper Energy closed financing for its Hornet Solar project, which started building in 2023 and hopes to begin operations in January 2025, according to a news release. It will use bifacial photovoltaic modules on a single axis tracking system, and will interconnect to Oncor Electric's transmission system.

The project also aims to "provide grid stability and mitigate price volatility in ERCOT." It is expected to become the largest "single-phase solar projects" in the U.S.

The financing brings the 3,600-acre project one step closer to powering more of Texas with renewable energy.

“Closing project financing and a long-term purchase agreement for the PTCs on a large project in west Texas is complex,” said Robert Scheuermann, Vesper Energy’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are proud to invest in Hornet Solar alongside top-tier lenders and investors. This closing is a testament to the value Vesper Energy generated in the asset.”

The financing package consists of a "construction-to-term loan and letter of credit facility," and the bank group includes MUFG Bank Ltd., Nord/LB and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking as coordinating lead arrangers, BayernLB as joint lead arranger, and Associated Bank as the lender.

“MUFG is pleased to jointly lead the debt financing for Vesper Energy’s largest solar project to date,” said Matt Curtin, director at MUFG. “This partnership reflects our confidence in the Vesper team and its ability to successfully deliver ambitious, clean energy solutions.” Blattner Energy is in charge of constructing the project. Power generated will be contracted to four partners through power purchase agreements.

People can learn more about Hornet Solar at hornetsolartx.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hornet Solar project to cover 6 miles in Swisher County