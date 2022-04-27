5E Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

U.S. markets closed

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM) (ASX:5EA) (“5E” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is positioned to become a vertically integrated global leader in BORON+ advanced materials with a focus on enabling decarbonization. BORON+ products target critical, high value applications within electric transportation, clean energy, food and domestic security. 5E’s advanced materials business is underpinned by its low cost, light environmental touch boron resource in Southern California, which is designated Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. government and serves as the largest known new conventional boron deposit globally. 5E’s resource quality, domestic supply source, and downstream processing capabilities provide a competitive advantage given customer product specifications, scarcity of resource, and reliance on unstable, international supply. There is an increasing call for a new stable source of BORON+ as U.S. and rest of world demand accelerates and 5E is strategically positioned to answer this call. We are in the Right Place, at the Right Time, with the Right Asset.

Authorized for release by: Henri Tausch, Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Chance Pipitone
Investor Relations – U.S.
info@5Eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (346) 433-8912

Elvis Jurcevic
Investor Relations – Australia
ej@irxadvisors.com
Ph: + 61 408 268 271

Chris Sullivan
Media
chris@macmillancom.com
Ph: +1 (917) 902-0617


