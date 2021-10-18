U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

5G in Aviation Market to Reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2026 | Rising Demand for In-flight Broadband Services to Fuel the Market, Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in 5G in aviation market are ONEWEB, Global Eagle Entertainment, Smartsky Networks, Huawei, Aeromobile Communications, Gogo, Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The introduction of 5G in this industry is aimed at establishing a robust connectivity infrastructure that would facilitate seamless communication between aircraft and their ground control systems. Moreover, high-speed internet on planes would enable people to conduct business activities whilst they are flying, saving them precious time and energy. More importantly, 5G will be instrumental in strengthening the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the aviation domain, a feat that would be difficult to attain with 4G LTE. This would greatly augment the 5G in aviation market growth till 2026.

The global 5G in aviation market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion, surging at a CAGR of 53.46% during the forecast period. Increasing need to replace 4G LTE with 5G technology in aviation is foreseen to be one of the central factors driving the growth of this market. Aviation industry is expanding at breakneck speed and 5G technology is slated to play a crucial role in charting its development.

The market value stood at USD 0.2 billion in 2019. The report shares profound insights into the various drivers, dynamics, and other factors that will shape the development of this market during the forecast period. Besides this, the report also provides an elaborative overview of the overall industry outlook that will also influence the market. Lastly, the research contained in the report will aid businesses to take important strategic decisions in a well-informed manner.


List of Companies Covered in 5G in Aviation Market are:

  • ONEWEB

  • Global Eagle Entertainment

  • Smartsky Networks

  • Huawei

  • Aeromobile Communications

  • Gogo

  • Inseego Corp.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • Panasonic Avionics Corporation


Rising Utility of 5G Technology in Aviation to Boost Growth Prospects

Increasing demand for 5G connectivity in flying operations is expected to be one of the leading 5G in aviation market trends. This is because 5G can be utilized in a wide range of applications. For instance, 5G technology can prove to be critical in drone operations as high-speed connectivity can provide crucial real-time data for any kind of military activity.

Furthermore, 5G in aviation can elevate the safety and security quotient of airplanes as pilots will able to communicate swiftly with air control towers in times of distress. One of the most important benefits of aviation 5G is real-time aircraft health monitoring, which can be accomplished through predictive maintenance tools and techniques. These benefits are likely to accelerate the 5G in aviation market revenue in the near future.


North America to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Follow

With a revenue generation of USD 0.9 billion in 2019, North America is poised to dominate the 5G in aviation market share during the forecast period. The main forces propelling the market in the region include rising demand for better in-flight experience, increasing air travel, and a thriving aviation industry. Development of small regional airports and growing investments by in-flight entertainment service providers such as GoGo in 5G will also play a pivotal role in driving the market in North America.

In Asia-Pacific, rapid expansion of aviation infrastructure and increasing adoption of 5G technology in aviation, especially in China, will be the two key factors driving the growth in this region. China would be one of the early movers for adopting 5G technologies at airports. Moreover, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are doubling down their investment in developing 5G infrastructure, which will augur well for the market in Asia-Pacific.


Prudent Partnerships to Stimulate Competition

The 5G in aviation market forecast by Fortune Business Insights paints a dynamic picture of the competition in this market owing to increasing strategic collaborations between competitors. Such collaborations are aimed at consolidating the players’ hold on the market through broadening of their service offerings.


Key Industry Developments:

  • October 2019: Gogo joined hands with Airspan Networks to develop a novel air-to-ground (ATG) 5G network. It will be designed for business aviation aircraft, small mainline jets, and commercial regional jets shuttling along the US-Canada border areas.

  • September 2019: Vodafone installed its 5G network at London’s Gatwick Airport. This is part of Gatwick Airport’s five-year digital transformation program, which will make Gatwick one of the first smart airports in the whole of UK.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Management

  • Global 5G in Aviation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • 5G Airport

      • 5G Aircraft

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • FWA

      • URLLC/MMTC

      • Embb

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Communication Infrastructure

      • Small Cell

      • RAN

      • DAS

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By 5G Services

      • Airport Operations

      • Aircraft Operations

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

    • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Non-Destructive Testing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing), By Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection), By Service (Ultrasonic Inspection, Equipment Rental Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Passenger Handling, Baggage handling, Cargo and Mail Handling, Aircraft Handling, Ramp Handling, and Others), By Airport Type (Domestic and International), By Infrastructure Type (Greenfield Airport and Brownfield), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028


