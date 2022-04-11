U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

The 5G Chipset market is expected to reach a value of USD 87,920.21 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 69.47% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read

5G devices operating in the Sub-6 GHz frequency band are expected to play a critical role in delivering broad coverage and allowing a diverse set of use cases. Top key players in 5G Chipset Market are Qualcomm Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Qorvo Inc. (US), Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Xilinx Inc. (US), Analog Devices Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell Technology Group (Bermuda), Broadcom Inc. (US)

Westford, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for high-speed internet and extensive network coverage for a variety of applications such as distant learning, autonomous driving, multiuser gaming, videoconferencing, live streaming, telemedicine, and augmented reality is likely to drive the 5G chipset market forward.

The growing need for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transport, and data and information processing is propelling 5G cellular technology forward. Furthermore, it is expected to improve mobile network performance capabilities and close the gap between low to minimum network coverage and data connectivity that exists in current network generations (3G/4G).

COVID-19 has a low to moderate impact on component makers since semiconductor chips and other components are mass-produced. Most of the time, semiconductor makers have adequate inventory to cover any unanticipated events. Furthermore, the influence on semiconductor component manufacturing is minimal since semiconductor ICs are fabricated in highly automated foundries with low labour-intensive jobs.

Read market research report, " Global 5G Chipset Market is segmented By Frequency Type (sub-6GHz mm Wave, sub-6GHz+ mm Wave), By Node (7 nm, 10 nm), By Deployment (Telecom Base Station Equipment, Smartphones/Tablets, Single-mode Connected Vehicles, Connected Devices, Broadband Access Gateway Devices), By Vertical outlook (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027” by SkyQuest

Users may now enjoy higher data speeds with reduced latency thanks to the ongoing improvement of cellular networks. Consumer desire for video, as well as business and consumer efforts to embrace cloud services, have all contributed to the fast increase in data volume.

The expanding usage of services and applications in both consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems that are now using/testing data-intensive applications such as AR and VR, as well as 3D and ultra-HD video content, is driving demand for mobile data services.

The APAC 5G chipset market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. The market in APAC is growing primarily because to increased advancements (such as R&D activities, investments, and company alliances) linked to 5G in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. In Asia Pacific, 9 nations have launched 5G, with 12 more planning to do so in the near future. China is a key contributor to the development of 5G network infrastructure. The Chinese government has moved quickly to coordinate and stimulate 5G research in China.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the global 5G Chipset market based on frequency type, node type, deployment, vertical outlook, and region:

5G chipset market by frequency type

  • sub-6GHz mm Wave

  • sub-6GHz+ mm Wave

5G chipset market by node type

  • 7 nm

  • 10 nm

Global 5g chipset market by deployment

  • Telecom Base Station Equipment

  • Smartphones/Tablets

  • Single mode Connected Vehicles

  • Connected Devices

  • Broadband Access Gateway Devices

5G chipset market by vertical outlook

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Healthcare

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Media & Entertainment

5G chipset market by region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of CSA

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

List of Key Players of 5G Chipset Market

  • Qualcomm Inc. (US)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Qorvo Inc. (US)

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Xilinx Inc. (US)

  • Analog Devices Inc. (US)

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Marvell Technology Group (Bermuda)

  • Broadcom Inc. (US)

