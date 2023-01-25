5G Chipset Market Size to reach US$ 114.4 billion by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global 5G chipset market was worth US$ 28.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

5G chipsets transport information effectively. 4G chipsets have higher latency than the 5G processors. 5G wireless offers multi-Gbps peak bandwidth speeds and ultra-low latency. 5G chipsets optimize network capacity and user experience. They also expand the mobile ecosystem in healthcare, transportation, logistics, and agriculture.

According to the exhaustive report by TMR, it is projected that development in the telecommunications industry would present profitable expansion prospects for market suppliers. Major companies are concentrating on high-growth applications, including smartphones, telecom base station equipment, tablets, broadband access gateway devices, and connected devices, to increase their 5G chipset market share.

5G Chipset Market: Growth Drivers

5G technology has evolved significantly. Telecom operators and chipmakers are investing heavily in 5G R&D. 5G network management uses autonomous network components slices on cellular wireless network infrastructure. Businesses can enhance system security, resilience, and agility. 5G subscriptions are expected to significantly contribute to the 5G chipset market development in the next few years. Key smartphone makers are delivering 5G devices. This has led chipmakers to release novel flagship smartphones integrated with 5G chips, making them more powerful and efficient. Thus, advanced product development and launches are likely to boost the 5G chipset industry growth.

Users prefer high-speed internet. 5G offers numerous sectors with ultra-reliable and low-latency connections. It can expand industrial and consumer technology applications. 5G network improves functionality in commercial applications, videoconferencing, online gaming, and self-driving automobiles. It supports several 3GPP access technologies, including 5G New Radio (NR). These benefits are expected to enhance 5G network demand, expanding the market in the next few years.

Smartphones are driving on-demand video streaming. Streaming Media Magazine reports that on-demand video viewing on all streaming devices is growing much faster than live viewing. This aspect is projected to encourage market progress.

Key Findings of 5G Chipset Market

The latest 5G chipset market trends estimate that the Radio Frequency ICs (RFICs) category would dominate the global market. They transmit and receive radio-frequency data signals. Mobile front-end modules need these signals, which are filtered and amplified by these ICs.

5G infrastructure investment and smartphone sales are driving the sub-6GHz frequency category. High spending by South Korea on the 5G ecosystem is likely to boost growth prospects. Similar initiatives in various regions are encouraging the use of 5G ecosystems, which assist in the development of smart cities, autonomous driving, digital healthcare, IoT, and smart manufacturing industries. 5G networks employ sub-6GHz frequency bands. Sub-6GHz bands are ideal for wide-area 5G coverage, therefore several network operators have adopted them.

5G Chipset Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for 5G chipsets from 2022 to 2031, based on the projection by TMR. Rapid adoption of 5G networks and extensive use of 5G devices are some factors that are likely to help add value to the growth trajectory. The need for 5G chipsets in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase along with high investment in digital infrastructure.

The North America 5G chipset market is expanding due to high adoption of 5G networks and the growing demand for 5G chipsets in consumer electronics, the industrial sector, and automotive & transportation industries

5G Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading 5G chipset producers are working hard to create cutting-edge node-based chipsets with small transistors and excellent power efficiency. They are also implementing a variety of organic and inorganic initiatives to expand their market share for 5G chipsets.

Leading players operating in the global market are:

Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Keysight Technologies,

Nokia Corporation,

MediaTek Inc.

Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions,

Apple Inc.

Intel Corporation

5G Chipset Market: Segmentation

Type

Radio Frequency ICs (RFICs)

System-on-Chips (SoCs)

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Cellular ICs

Millimeter-wave (mmWave) ICs

Processing Node

Up to 10 nm

11 nm to 28 nm

Above 28 nm

Frequency

Sub-6GHz

24 GHz to 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Application

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Smartphones/Tablets

Laptops and Computers

Connected Vehicles

Connected Devices

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Others (AGVs, UAVs, Robots, etc.)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Others (Research & Academia, Agriculture, etc.)

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

