5G in Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 Bn, Emergence of IoT to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G in defense market growth is driven by factors such as the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). The defense industry is implementing next-generation technology to enhance networking and communication systems. loT has transformed networking and communication technologies. IT products and services give insights into intelligent, connected technologies used in the defense industry. Telecommunications companies are rolling out 5G wireless network infrastructure. Defense officials in the US are exploring 5G for military applications, such as support of deployed combatants; smart bases, warehouses, and logistics; autonomous vehicles; and applications related to cloud services. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT, the global 5G in defense market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global 5G in defense market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View FREE Sample Report

By technology, the market has been segmented into small cell and macro cell. The small cell segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. A major increase in data speed is expected with the introduction of 5G networks. Small cells can facilitate 5G deployment. Hence, they are expected to play a major role in the 5G communication infrastructure market. In defense, 5G can make intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processes more efficient. Factors such as high network speed and low latency, as well as the wide adoption of autonomous and connected devices, will drive the growth of the segment.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the emergence of IoT. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the 5G in defense market in the region.

AT&T Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable smart warehouse applications for the Department of Defense's Naval Bases.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that are designed to explore nest-gen-wireless solutions for military personnel in remote areas.

NEC Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable on-the-move communications in a degraded, intermittent, latent, and contested EW environment.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable intelligent, automated operations.

Sierra Wireless Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that connect smart warehouse application infrastructure to provide high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity.

Aptiv Plc

Ligado Networks

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thales

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

5G In Defense Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, AT&T Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ligado Networks, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Thales, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Communication Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Communication Technology

5.3 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Macro cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Communication Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AT and T Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.6 Nokia Corp.

10.7 Qualcomm Inc.

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Sierra Wireless Inc.

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.12 Thales

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026

