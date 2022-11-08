U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

5G in Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 Bn, Emergence of IoT to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G in defense market growth is driven by factors such as the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). The defense industry is implementing next-generation technology to enhance networking and communication systems. loT has transformed networking and communication technologies. IT products and services give insights into intelligent, connected technologies used in the defense industry. Telecommunications companies are rolling out 5G wireless network infrastructure. Defense officials in the US are exploring 5G for military applications, such as support of deployed combatants; smart bases, warehouses, and logistics; autonomous vehicles; and applications related to cloud services. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT, the global 5G in defense market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026

The global 5G in defense market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View FREE Sample Report

Global 5G In Defense Market: Communication Technology Landscape

By technology, the market has been segmented into small cell and macro cell. The small cell segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. A major increase in data speed is expected with the introduction of 5G networks. Small cells can facilitate 5G deployment. Hence, they are expected to play a major role in the 5G communication infrastructure market. In defense, 5G can make intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processes more efficient. Factors such as high network speed and low latency, as well as the wide adoption of autonomous and connected devices, will drive the growth of the segment.

Global 5G In Defense Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the emergence of IoT. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the 5G in defense market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed information about country-wise regional information

Global 5G In Defense Market: Companies Covered

  • AT&T Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable smart warehouse applications for the Department of Defense's Naval Bases.

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that are designed to explore nest-gen-wireless solutions for military personnel in remote areas.

  • NEC Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable on-the-move communications in a degraded, intermittent, latent, and contested EW environment.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp. - The company offers 5G solutions that enable intelligent, automated operations.

  • Sierra Wireless Inc. - The company offers 5G solutions that connect smart warehouse application infrastructure to provide high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity.

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Ligado Networks

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Thales

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Global 5G In Defense Market: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing R&D and deployment of 5G network is driving market growth. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively.

5G IoT Roaming Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The development of wireless technologies is driving market growth. The increasing adoption of LPWAN, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN), 5G, wireless sensor networks, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is expected to drive the demand for IoT devices. The need to provide increased capacity, high data rate, and high connectivity has increased.

5G In Defense Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, AT&T Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ligado Networks, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Thales, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Communication Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Communication Technology

  • 5.3 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Macro cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Communication Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.7 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sierra Wireless Inc.

  • 10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.12 Thales

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026
Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-in-defense-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-79-bn-emergence-of-iot-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301668999.html

SOURCE Technavio

