U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,648.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,574.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.30
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6560
    +0.6960 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,826.19
    -185.66 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.33
    -6.48 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

5G Edge Cloud Network And Services Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 6 Years - Report Available on Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·6 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Key Players covered into report are FogHorn Systems, Capgemini Engineering, Axellio, GE Digital, MachineShop, Nokia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Litmus Automation, SixSq, Saguna Networks, Sierra Wireless, Digi International, Juniper Networks, EdgeconneX, Edge Intelligence

Douglas - Isle of Man, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In order to further improve its comparison engine, Douglas Insights has added reports on the 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services Market. These reports will aid market researchers, analysts, industry professionals, and businesses in discovering market dynamics, growth drivers, limitations, challenges, and projections. One of the first comparison engines in the world, Douglas Insights is a digital platform that gives analysts access to the widest range of market reports, including both private and public market research reports. Consumers can view the reports based on price, date of publication, table of contents, and Publisher Rating.

The necessity for managing applications, mobile devices, and enterprise communication to maintain continuous connectivity across regions is propelling the development of the 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services market. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of smartphones will push individuals and companies to purchase 5G technology, which will, in response, fuel substantial market expansion in the future years.

Moreover, it is anticipated that in the coming years, the market will have plenty of development prospects due to increased demand for advanced 5G technologies in automated vehicles, augmented reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT).

The manufacturing industry is expected to account for the highest proportion of the worldwide 5G edge cloud network and services market. The market is categorised by end-user industries into defence, government, healthcare, energy, automotive, manufacturing, transportation as well as others. This can be attributed to the growing deployment of industrial automation equipment in factories as well as the increased use of IoT technology on production lines. In addition to this, increasing edge computing use with smart factory systems for efficiently operating high-capacity data centres for storage is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the upcoming years.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/5-g-edge-cloud-network-and-services-market

The global 2019 pandemic propelled the development of the 5G edge cloud network and services market due to the rising need for automated decision-making solutions, low-latency processing, and real-time solutions.

Businesses are relying heavily on edge computing and associated data centres throughout the pandemic. The operational risks associated with COVID-19 are being reduced, and customers’ requirements are being met by network-enabled solutions like 5G technology, IoT, and edge computing.

Additionally, the large businesses segment is anticipated to hold the biggest share in terms of firm size due to the increased adoption of cloud and edge computing in larger companies to boost efficiency and productivity.

South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe make up the different geographic segments of the worldwide 5G edge cloud network and services market.

Because of the significant availability of reputable networking solutions and network operators, North America is predicted to lead the market for 5G edge cloud networks and services. These network operators are making significant investments in the R&D of 5G technologies.

During the anticipated time range, the European market is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. The deployment of 5G edge cloud services and networks in European nations has been significantly aided by technological developments in 5G for the automobile and smart transportation sectors.

The 5G edge cloud network and services market have a number of local, regional, and international businesses operating there with a significant presence. In order to broaden their service offerings and seize a substantial market share, industry players intimately involved in the industry have been concentrating on aggressive expansion strategies that entail partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers of smaller companies. Additionally, market participants are consistently involved in R&D operations to create new items that would satisfy consumer needs and keep their client base.

The market for 5G edge cloud networks and services, meanwhile, faces a number of obstacles, including high upfront deployment costs and significant capital expenditures. These elements could hurt the market globally.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world: https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Segmentations

By Solution

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Verticals

  • Manufacturing

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Telecommunications

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare & Life Science

  • Government & Defense

  • Others

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of 5G Edge Cloud Network And Services across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access complete report-https://douglasinsights.com/5-g-edge-cloud-network-and-services-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Related Reports:

Public Cloud Services Market - https://douglasinsights.com/public-cloud-services-market
Telecom Cloud Market - https://douglasinsights.com/telecom-cloud-market
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - https://douglasinsights.com/healthcare-cloud-computing-market
Cloud Application Security and Vulnerability Management Market - https://douglasinsights.com/cloud-application-security-and-vulnerability-management-market
Cloud Computing Market - https://douglasinsights.com/cloud-computing-market
Multi Cloud Data Warehouse Market - https://douglasinsights.com/multi-cloud-data-warehouse-market

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Intel joins Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs this fall.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Oil Steadies After Three-Day Decline as Demand Concerns Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a three-day decline as warnings from major US banks of a tough outlook for 2023 stoked concern over demand prospects and dented appetite for risk assets including commodities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld