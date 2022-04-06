U.S. markets closed

5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "5G Enterprise Market Analysis Report by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/5g-enterprise-market-industry-analysis

5G Enterprise Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the 5G enterprise market are the growing R and D and the deployment of the 5G network. R and D in 5G hardware are increasing. R and D activities, along with trend-setting innovations, are expected to increase during the forecast period. In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm) announced $200 million in venture subsidies for organizations that are deploying 5G networks. Since 2018, Ericsson has been focusing on R and D in 5G and has contributed more than $350 million to R and D in 5G. The organization focuses on creating 5G and other imaginative portable innovations. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The Indian government had created a high-level committee to work on a roadmap for the 5G rollout by June 2022. All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

However, the high deployment cost of 5G technology will be a major challenge for the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period. The acquisition cost of 5G technology is very high. The high installation cost of small cellular networks and limited security for remotely situated outdoor power systems are among the major concerns that are expected to hamper the growth of the global 5G enterprise market. Large organizations in the telecommunications industry are compelled to adhere to stringent regulations laid by telecommunication standard organizations. Persistent pressure for competitive pricing by customers has affected the profit margins of telecom companies. For instance, data tariffs for 5G services are almost similar to those of 3G and LTE broadband communications. The global 5G enterprise market is expected to face a challenge due to the high cost of new frequency spectrum releases. The deployment cost of LTE infrastructure alone will be more than $ 200 billion, which would be higher than the upgrade costs and the virtual data center processing costs.

To know about more drivers, challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of Key 5G Enterprise Players:

The 5G enterprise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R and D to compete in the market.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

5G Enterprise Market Service - Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • platform - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The carrier aggregation solutions market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, at a decelerating CAGR of 22.90%. Download a free sample now!

  • The data center mechanical construction market share is expected to increase by USD 17.28 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.28%. Download a free sample now!

5G Enterprise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 71.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.48

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 NEC Corp.

  • 10.8 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-enterprise-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-driven-by-growing-r--d-and-deployment-of-5g-network-17000-technavio-reports-301516915.html

SOURCE Technavio

