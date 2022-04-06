5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "5G Enterprise Market Analysis Report by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/5g-enterprise-market-industry-analysis

5G Enterprise Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the 5G enterprise market are the growing R and D and the deployment of the 5G network. R and D in 5G hardware are increasing. R and D activities, along with trend-setting innovations, are expected to increase during the forecast period. In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm) announced $200 million in venture subsidies for organizations that are deploying 5G networks. Since 2018, Ericsson has been focusing on R and D in 5G and has contributed more than $350 million to R and D in 5G. The organization focuses on creating 5G and other imaginative portable innovations. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The Indian government had created a high-level committee to work on a roadmap for the 5G rollout by June 2022. All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

However, the high deployment cost of 5G technology will be a major challenge for the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period. The acquisition cost of 5G technology is very high. The high installation cost of small cellular networks and limited security for remotely situated outdoor power systems are among the major concerns that are expected to hamper the growth of the global 5G enterprise market. Large organizations in the telecommunications industry are compelled to adhere to stringent regulations laid by telecommunication standard organizations. Persistent pressure for competitive pricing by customers has affected the profit margins of telecom companies. For instance, data tariffs for 5G services are almost similar to those of 3G and LTE broadband communications. The global 5G enterprise market is expected to face a challenge due to the high cost of new frequency spectrum releases. The deployment cost of LTE infrastructure alone will be more than $ 200 billion, which would be higher than the upgrade costs and the virtual data center processing costs.

Some of Key 5G Enterprise Players:

The 5G enterprise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R and D to compete in the market.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corp.

5G Enterprise Market Service - Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

platform - size and forecast 2021-2026

software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

5G Enterprise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.48 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AT and T Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.7 NEC Corp.

10.8 Nokia Corp.

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

