5G Enterprise Market by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities is a 5G Enterprise Market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Smart cities are becoming popular because of the use of advanced technologies that provide greater convenience. Communications are the key and a very important part of the entire infrastructure in smart cities, as every component needs to be connected to the Internet, as well as integrated together. The smart city also requires extensive machine-type communication (MTC) applications. Therefore, the need for 5G networks for faster data transmission and communications will increase in smart cities. With the adoption of 5G networks, massive machine-type communications (MMTC) can be easily established and implemented. This easy communication will make various applications, such as smart traffic management and autonomous driving easier and safer. Therefore, the adoption of 5G networks for smart city projects across the world will increase. As a result, the demand for 5G services across enterprises will also increase to ensure high-density network connectivity for smart city projects across the globe. This will significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The 5G Enterprise Market value is set to grow by USD 71.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 31.55% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

5G Enterprise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 71.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

The 5G enterprise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R & D to compete in the market.

Geographical Market Analysis

The 5G enterprise market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprise in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The 5G enterprise market is segmented by service (platform and software). The 5G enterprise market share growth by the platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. The 5G platform can be leveraged by enterprises to maintain Internet connectivity over a longer duration, thereby providing an uninterrupted connection. This will boost the organization's efficiency and enable it to implement automation across the enterprise. Moreover, the 5G platform also enables the development of virtual network applications that can be integrated with IoT-enabled devices. This is expected to boost the demand for 5G services and boost the growth of the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the 5G enterprise market is the growing R&D and deployment of 5G network. R and D in 5G hardware is increasing. R and D activities, along with trend-setting innovations, are expected to increase during the forecast period. In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm) announced $200 million in venture subsidies for organizations that are deploying 5G networks. Since 2018, Ericsson has been focusing on R and D in 5G and has contributed more than $350 million to R and D in 5G. The organization focuses on creating 5G and other imaginative portable innovations. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The Indian government had created a high-level committee to work on a roadmap for the 5G rollout by June 2022. All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

