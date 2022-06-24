U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

5G Enterprise Market by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - 2022-2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities is a 5G Enterprise Market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Smart cities are becoming popular because of the use of advanced technologies that provide greater convenience. Communications are the key and a very important part of the entire infrastructure in smart cities, as every component needs to be connected to the Internet, as well as integrated together. The smart city also requires extensive machine-type communication (MTC) applications. Therefore, the need for 5G networks for faster data transmission and communications will increase in smart cities. With the adoption of 5G networks, massive machine-type communications (MMTC) can be easily established and implemented. This easy communication will make various applications, such as smart traffic management and autonomous driving easier and safer. Therefore, the adoption of 5G networks for smart city projects across the world will increase. As a result, the demand for 5G services across enterprises will also increase to ensure high-density network connectivity for smart city projects across the globe. This will significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get more information on Macro & Micro Economic Factor Analysis, Statistical Tools, and Trend Projection at Affordable Pricing options. Learn More

The 5G Enterprise Market value is set to grow by USD 71.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 31.55% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

5G Enterprise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 71.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

The 5G enterprise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R & D to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, View Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

The 5G enterprise market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprise in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Learn More from Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The 5G enterprise market is segmented by service (platform and software). The 5G enterprise market share growth by the platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. The 5G platform can be leveraged by enterprises to maintain Internet connectivity over a longer duration, thereby providing an uninterrupted connection. This will boost the organization's efficiency and enable it to implement automation across the enterprise. Moreover, the 5G platform also enables the development of virtual network applications that can be integrated with IoT-enabled devices. This is expected to boost the demand for 5G services and boost the growth of the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the 5G enterprise market is the growing R&D and deployment of 5G network. R and D in 5G hardware is increasing. R and D activities, along with trend-setting innovations, are expected to increase during the forecast period. In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm) announced $200 million in venture subsidies for organizations that are deploying 5G networks. Since 2018, Ericsson has been focusing on R and D in 5G and has contributed more than $350 million to R and D in 5G. The organization focuses on creating 5G and other imaginative portable innovations. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The Indian government had created a high-level committee to work on a roadmap for the 5G rollout by June 2022. All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

For highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the 5G Enterprise Market – View Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Related Reports:

5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 5G technology market share is expected to increase to USD 128.46 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 69.34%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the enterprise file sync and share market size is predicted to surge by USD 12.84 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 25.22%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 NEC Corp.

  • 10.8 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-enterprise-market-by-service-platform-and-software-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-south-america-and-middle-east-and-africa--2022-2026-301573831.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.