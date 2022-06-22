5G Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 24.26 Billion|32% of the growth to originate from North America | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 24.26 billion from 2020 to 2025. The 5G equipment market is also anticipated to progress in an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 66.62% during the forecast period. The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities and the growing R&D and deployment of 5G networks are a few factors influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks will emerge as one of the prominent factors hindering the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frequently Asked Questions:

Which is the fastest growing regional segment?

APAC will emerge as the fastest growth-contributing regional segment during the forecast period.

What is the parent market?

Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market.

Anticipated YOY for 2021?

The estimated YOY growth for 2021 was 34.69%.

What is the competitive landscape like?

The market landscape is fragmented.

Which are the key consumer economies?

US, China, UK, South Korea, and Japan

5G Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Geography

5G Equipment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 5G equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The global 5G equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top 5G equipment companies covered in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as branch routers, Cisco SD-WAN, wireless and mobility wifi.

Fujitsu Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Brocade 6520, Brocade 7810, Ethernet switch, SAN Backbone, and SAN extension.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G MEC Solutions, 5G industry hotspots, and 5G digital power supply.

NEC Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G NEC Smart connectivity and 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna.

Nokia Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Beacon 1, Beacon 2, and Beacon 6.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

5G Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the global 5G equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market report covers the following areas:

5G Equipment Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G equipment market vendors

5G Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 66.62% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.5 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

10.6 NEC Corp.

10.7 Nokia Corp.

10.8 Qorvo Inc.

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

