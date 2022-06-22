U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,704.75
    -63.00 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,075.00
    -450.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,365.75
    -211.50 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.20
    -29.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    -5.64 (-5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.80
    -7.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.35
    -0.41 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.27
    +0.24 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0094 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2230
    -0.4340 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,130.43
    -1,029.45 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.22
    -11.85 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.13
    -83.92 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

5G Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 24.26 Billion|32% of the growth to originate from North America | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 24.26 billion from 2020 to 2025. The 5G equipment market is also anticipated to progress in an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 66.62% during the forecast period. The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities and the growing R&D and deployment of 5G networks are a few factors influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks will emerge as one of the prominent factors hindering the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock YOY growth variance analysis just by Reading this Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Which is the fastest growing regional segment?
    APAC will emerge as the fastest growth-contributing regional segment during the forecast period.

  • What is the parent market?
    Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market.

  • Anticipated YOY for 2021?
    The estimated YOY growth for 2021 was 34.69%.

  • What is the competitive landscape like?
    The market landscape is fragmented.

  • Which are the key consumer economies?
    US, China, UK, South Korea, and Japan

Have More Questions? Get all your queries answered right here! Request For Sample Report

5G Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Product

  • Geography

Get Segment-based contribution highlights as you Download this Sample Report

5G Equipment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 5G equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.  To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The global 5G equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top 5G equipment companies covered in this report are:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as branch routers, Cisco SD-WAN, wireless and mobility wifi.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Brocade 6520, Brocade 7810, Ethernet switch, SAN Backbone, and SAN extension.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G MEC Solutions, 5G industry hotspots, and 5G digital power supply.

  • NEC Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G NEC Smart connectivity and 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna.

  • Nokia Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Beacon 1, Beacon 2, and Beacon 6.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • ZTE Corp.

 Want to know more about the product offerings of other contributing vendors, Download Sample Report Right Here!

5G Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market.  Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the global 5G equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market report covers the following areas:

5G Equipment Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 5G equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 5G equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

5G Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 66.62%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

34.69

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.5 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 NEC Corp.

  • 10.7 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.8 Qorvo Inc.

  • 10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-26-billion32-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--17000-technavio-reports-301571816.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Oil slumps $6 a barrel as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

    (Reuters) -Oil prices skidded more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on the country's major energy firms to help ease the pain for drivers during peak summer consumption. By 0718 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were off lows but still down $5.98, or 5.46%, at $103.54 a barrel. As the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, President Joe Biden is expected to call on Wednesday for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Crude Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank as investors weighed escalating concerns that the US may be headed for a recession, while the Biden administration prepared to step up its fight against lofty pump prices by calling for a tax holiday on gasoline.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing W

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Bitcoin Tumble Sends Thai Tech Stock From First to Last in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two months ago Jasmine Technology Solution Pcl’s shares were riding high atop the global communications equipment sector after a huge boom catalyzed by the Thai firm’s plan to embrace Bitcoin mining.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortg

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Again as Risk-Off Mood Returns on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin resumed a fall on Wednesday, moving in tandem with weakening stocks amid mounting concerns about a global recession. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyThe largest cryptocurrency declined as mu

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.