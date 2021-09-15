5G Field Guide by Qualcomm

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qualcomm

5G is the 5th Generation of wireless technology. 5G is one of the biggest, most complex technological challenges of the past decade, and because of its speed and reliability, it will provide the framework for how we connect to the world around us. This website and Field Guide will explain the ins and outs of 5G, and why the world will be a better place because of this transformative technology.

