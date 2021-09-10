5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market to be worth around USD 23,291.5 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 97.4% by 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) industry gathered revenue about US$ 700 million in 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 23,291.5 million by 2025. The 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is projected to register CAGR of approximately 97.4% in 2020-2025. Apparently, onset of 5G technology has allowed mobile systems interconnect with needs of fixed line solutions and price points. Furthermore, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) assists network operators for delivering ultra-high-speed broadband to suburban regions, thereby aiding home & business applications. All these aforementioned aspects will steer expansion of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market over upcoming years. In addition to this, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to quick transition in employee & employer mindset and has resulted in rise of work at home activities.

Moreover, working from home activities has translated into large-scale internet bandwidth usage, thereby prompting humungous demand for high-speed & reliable internet connectivity. Apparently, improved broadband access is requirement of large number of employees working from home to enhance output. In addition to this, speedy and reliable broadband access is crucial for zoom meetings, file sharing, and content streaming activities as well as slew of bandwidth applications for employees working from homes. This has created a necessity of having strong network infrastructure that can improve uploading, uplink, downlink, website loading, and downloading speeds, thereby generating need for setting up of 5G network facilities for seamless internet operations.

As per the U.S government, nearly thirty million U.S. residents do not have high speed internet access and hence the U.S. administration has focused on supporting US$ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and has allotted funds worth nearly USD 65.1 billion for reinforcing digital infrastructure in the country. Hence, requirement of high speed internet for over 80 million internet users in the U.S. has culminated into need for deploying next-generation fixed wireless access networks aided by novel mm Wave-driven fixed wireless access systems. This is projected to steer growth of 5G fixed wireless accesses (FWA) market within span of few years.

High Speed, Seamless, Strong, and Secured Network Connectivity Demand To Drive Market Growth

Expansion of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market over forecast timeline can be attributed to huge demand for next-gen 5G fixed wireless access network systems embedding ultra-fast millimeter wave technology in both metro cities as well as rural areas in developed countries such as the U.S. In addition to this, with smart city concept gaining momentum across globe, the market for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is projected to gain traction in the years to come. Apart from this, 5G fixed wireless access based on ultra-fast millimeter wave technology can provide ultra-high speed broadband solutions to customers and can be most preferred alternative to any other kind of fixed-line broadband services in years to come. With mmWave technology becoming a buzzword for wireless internet service providers and FWA systems, the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market size is projected to witness a geometric leap over forthcoming years. Also, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) makes use of standard 3GPP protocol for delivering ultra-high speed broadband services to residential customers & commercial enterprises, thereby prompting expansion of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) industry over forecast timespan. Network infrastructure domain is on cusp of new revolution due to massive need for high speed internet connectivity and this will facilitate growth of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) industry over ensuing years.

North American Market to Garner Huge Returns By 2025

With customers in countries such as the U.S. preferring 5G FWA over fixed-line DSL, fiber, and Cable, growth of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market in North America is slated to accelerate assiduously in next few years. Additionally, massive funding by the U.S. administration in Network Infrastructure sector for improving speed & network connectivity to boost productivity of employees working from home will add to earnings of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market over years ahead. Efforts made by players based in countries such as the U.S. and Canada to offer secured, robust, and seamless internet connection & bandwidth to residential, industrial, and commercial spaces will embellish growth of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) business in North America.

Key players profiled in study include United States Cellular Corporation,Samsung Electronics, Hrvatski Telekom, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Swisscom, Mimosa Networks, Huawei, Cohere Technologies, TELUS Corporation, Ericsson, Arqiva, Siklu Communication, Cellular South, Orange, Mobile Telephone Networks, Telefonica, and Verizon Communications.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market-By Offering (Hardware and Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural), By Application (Internet of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, and Others), and By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2025."

This report segments the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market into:

By Offering

Hardware

Customer Premises Equipment Devices

Access Units

Services

By Demography

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

By Application

Internet of Things (IoT)

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

