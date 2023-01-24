U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.95
    -2.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.96
    +104.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.27
    -30.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.61
    -5.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    +0.2150 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,649.54
    -266.20 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.18
    -3.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for 5G FWA Networks from Different Industries Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market By Offering (Hardware, Service), Operating Frequency (Sub 6GHz, 24-39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), Demography (Urban, Semi-urban, Rural), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The increasing demand for advanced network connectivity to effectively avail IoT and cloud-based services results in significant growth opportunities for 5G fixed wireless access providers. 5G fixed wireless access enables real-time communication among connected devices through the IoT or cloud. IoT and cloud applications, including mobile video surveillance, smart cities, and smart factories, require high-speed networks with improved operational efficiency. Thus, 5G fixed wireless access is expected to play a key role in catering to these requirements. Moreover, the requirement to provide uninterrupted Internet connectivity for an increasing number of devices is expected to create significant opportunities.

5G cellular wireless networks are envisioned to overcome the challenges of existing cellular networks by providing high data rates, improved end-to-end performance, and expanded user coverage in crowded areas by offering low latency, less energy consumption, and cost-efficient information transfer. A multi-tier architecture consisting of macro cells and different types of licensed small cells, relays, and device-to-device (D2D) networks have been incorporated in 5G to serve users efficiently by catering to their different quality-of-service (QoS) requirements in a spectrum.

Users in different tiers have different priorities for channel access but share the same licensed spectrum and face inter-cell interference. The existing interference management systems cannot handle the interference-related issues, thereby challenging 5G deployments.

Above 39 GHz: The fastest growing segment for operating frequency in 5G FWA market

The 39-GHz-and-above frequency band is primarily used for fixed point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite operations. The key advantages of this technology are the availability of large bandwidth for high-speed internet services and low latency. Beamforming technology, which uses a small antenna to concentrate the signal from the mast, is likely to play a crucial role in the adoption of this spectrum. However, due to high signal loss from obstructions such as walls, buildings, terrains, and trees, operating in this spectrum in indoor phases might be challenging; thus, it might be limited to only outdoor applications. The 28 GHz and 39 GHz 5G mmWave bands are the most popular, and eventually, 5G networks could employ mmWave frequencies ranging from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz.

China: The largest country in Asia Pacific 5G FWA market

China is one of the fastest-growing economies involved in developing the 5G network infrastructures. The 863-5G project launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology is a government-sponsored research activity related to 5G fixed wireless access. The research activity covers four topics: radio access network (RAN) architecture; radio transmission technologies; vision, requirement, spectrum, and enabling technologies; and evaluation and test methodologies.

China Mobile, one of the major telecommunication providers in China, is currently pushing to construct a 5G plus gigabit fiber network to improve 5G private networks and propel the scaled expansion of 5G applications. By the end of 2022, the company expects to roll out over 1 million 5G base stations, with subscribers using the 5G network to exceed 330 million and 5G commercial use cases to be more than 10,000.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage with Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

  • Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as M2M and IoT

  • Growing Use of Millimeter-Wave Technology in 5G Fwa

Restraints

  • High Infrastructure Costs and Possible Revenue Reduction for Telecommunication Companies

  • Environmental Impact of Millimeter-Wave Frequency Circuitries

Opportunities

  • Increased Demand for 5G FWA Networks from Different Industries

  • Rising Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services

  • Emphasis on Developing 5G Networks

  • Partnerships Among Platform and Hardware Providers, Mobile Operators, and System Integrators in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Heat Dissipation in Mimo Systems

  • Compatibility Issues Between Traditional and 5G Networks

  • Inter-Cell Interference

  • Limited Range of Millimeter Waves

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Offering

7 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Operating Frequency

8 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Demography

9 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Application

10 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Airspan Networks

  • At&T

  • Cablefree

  • Commscope

  • D-Link

  • Ericsson

  • Gemtek Technology

  • Hrvatski Telekom

  • Huawei

  • Inseego

  • Netgear

  • Nokia

  • Orange Sa

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Siklu Communications

  • Singtel

  • Sunrise Communications

  • Swisscom

  • T-Mobile

  • Telefonica S.A.

  • Telus Communications

  • Vantiva

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • Zte Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1j8zlr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-fixed-wireless-access-global-market-report-2022-increased-demand-for-5g-fwa-networks-from-different-industries-presents-opportunities-301729549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Microsoft earnings are ‘better than feared’ amid tech sector trends: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Microsoft's latest earnings report, the tech company's investment into the ChatGPT A.I., hiring across Microsoft's units, and the outlook of its deal with Activision.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued foreign stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. According to JPMorgan’s projections, the global economy is expected to grow at a meagre rate of […]

  • Stocks moving after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

    Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

  • enCore Energy Announces Proposed Public Offering

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU) today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity (collectively, the "Underwriters").

  • Microsoft earnings beat expectations, cloud growth continues to slow

    Microsoft reported better earnings per share than Wall Street expected, but it's cloud business continues to slow.

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemIndia’s

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway beat the market yet again last year, and some of its stocks have huge potential in 2023.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is beating the market again so far in 2023, and that leaves growth investors wondering if she can recapture her 2020 performance in a bottle. Ark puts out daily transaction reports, so we know what Wood is buying and selling. Tesla bears think they're winning with the stock down 65% since hitting all-time highs in late 2021.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Is 1 Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Thanks to its super alluring yield of more than 15%, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) on the market today. Rising interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, hurting mREITs' earnings and asset values. Assessing a company's growth opportunities and potential risks before buying is an incredibly important part of successful investing.

  • Intuitive Surgical stock drops 10%, COVID resurgence hobbles sales

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of surgical robotic systems reported fourth-quarter results slightly below Wall Street expectations and said it placed fewer of its devices during the quarter. The company said it was able to place 369 of its flagship Da Vinci Surgical Systems, a 4% drop compared with 385 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shares of Intuitive Surgical ended the regular trading day up 0.9%.

  • 3M to cut 2,500 jobs, stock falls on Q4 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that 3M will cut 2,500 jobs.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Energy stocks can be a great place in the market to find dividends that you can hold forever. Energy companies are often less speculative than growth stocks, and are built to generate consistent returns on investments over time. Here a look at why I love Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and their 5.9% and 4.6% respective dividends -- and why Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) doesn't have a sustainable dividend to bet on.

  • Microsoft Stock Turns Lower As Cloud Outlook Offsets Earnings Beat

    Microsoft's flagship Azure cloud unit posted solid revenue growth, boosting the tech giant's Street-beating bottom line.

  • Investors Heavily Search ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Armour Residential REIT (ARR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Upstart Stock

    Its shares plummeted as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused its lending partners (banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships) to provide fewer loans. At the same time, rising interest rates caused consumers to take out fewer loans. Last February, Upstart launched a $400 million buyback plan.