5G Fixed Wireless Access Market By Offering, Operating Frequency, Demography, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The increasing demand for advanced network connectivity to effectively avail IoT and cloud-based services results in significant growth opportunities for 5G fixed wireless access providers. 5G fixed wireless access enables real-time communication among connected devices through the IoT or cloud.

IoT and cloud applications, including mobile video surveillance, smart cities, and smart factories, require high-speed networks with improved operational efficiency. Thus, 5G fixed wireless access is expected to play a key role in catering to these requirements. Moreover, the requirement to provide uninterrupted Internet connectivity for an increasing number of devices is expected to create significant opportunities.

5G cellular wireless networks are envisioned to overcome the challenges of existing cellular networks by providing high data rates, improved end-to-end performance, and expanded user coverage in crowded areas by offering low latency, less energy consumption, and cost-efficient information transfer. A multi-tier architecture consisting of macro cells and different types of licensed small cells, relays, and device-to-device (D2D) networks have been incorporated in 5G to serve users efficiently by catering to their different quality-of-service (QoS) requirements in a spectrum.

Users in different tiers have different priorities for channel access but share the same licensed spectrum and face inter-cell interference. The existing interference management systems cannot handle the interference-related issues, thereby challenging 5G deployments.



Above 39 GHz: The fastest growing segment for operating frequency in 5G FWA market

The 39-GHz-and-above frequency band is primarily used for fixed point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite operations.The key advantages of this technology are the availability of large bandwidth for high-speed internet services and low latency.



Beamforming technology, which uses a small antenna to concentrate the signal from the mast, is likely to play a crucial role in the adoption of this spectrum.However, due to high signal loss from obstructions such as walls, buildings, terrains, and trees, operating in this spectrum in indoor phases might be challenging; thus, it might be limited to only outdoor applications.



The 28 GHz and 39 GHz 5G mmWave bands are the most popular, and eventually, 5G networks could employ mmWave frequencies ranging from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz.



China: The largest country in Asia Pacific 5G FWA market

China is one of the fastest-growing economies involved in developing the 5G network infrastructures.The 863-5G project launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology is a government-sponsored research activity related to 5G fixed wireless access.



The research activity covers four topics: radio access network (RAN) architecture; radio transmission technologies; vision, requirement, spectrum, and enabling technologies; and evaluation and test methodologies.



China Mobile, one of the major telecommunication providers in China, is currently pushing to construct a 5G plus gigabit fiber network to improve 5G private networks and propel the scaled expansion of 5G applications. By the end of 2022, the company expects to roll out over 1 million 5G base stations, with subscribers using the 5G network to exceed 330 million and 5G commercial use cases to be more than 10,000.



The key players operating in the 5G FWA market are Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei Technologies (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Inseego (US), Verizon Communications (US), Siklu Communication (Israel), Vodafone (UK), CableFree (UK), CommScope (US), Gemtek Technology (Taiwan), Airspan Networks Holdings (US), Vantiva (France), Orange (France), Telus Corporation (Canada), AT&T (US), Telefonica (Spain), Swisscom (Switzerland), Hrvatski Telekom (Croatia), Singtel (Singapore), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Netgear (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Sunrise Communications AG (Switzerland), and T-Mobile US (US).



The report segments the 5G FWA market and forecasts its size, by value, based on offering, demography, operating frequency, application, and region.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the 5G FWA market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the 5G FWA market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

