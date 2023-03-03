U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

5G Fluoropolymers Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Chemours, 3M, Solvay, Daikin Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, AGC & Arkema

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fluoropolymers Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Highlights

In 5G applications, such as wire & cables, PCBs, and antennas, a wide range of fluoropolymers including PTFE, FEP, PVDF, and PFA are used. Low dielectric loss, high temperature and chemical resistance, non-flammability, UV stability, low coefficient of friction, and excellent insulation properties make fluoropolymers suitable for usage in 5G applications.

The 5G fluoropolymers market experienced impressive growth of 60.3% in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its growth momentum (19.3% CAGR, value basis) over the next five years, reaching a value of US$ 437.3 million in 2027. In terms of volume, the market witnessed excellent growth in 2021, almost half of the growth of value, due to a spike in the price of materials in the wake of the demand-supply gap. The two major factors that will continue stirring the market demand are an ongoing surge in 5G infrastructure growth due to increasing demand for higher bandwidth by telecommunication companies and rising mobile subscriber penetration.

Based on the product type, the 5G fluoropolymers market is segmented as PTFE, FEP, and others. PTFE is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period owing to its excellent low dielectric property and low-loss factors; exceptional resistance to high temperatures, chemical reaction, and corrosion; and remarkable fire safety performance. FEP is expected to remain the second-dominant product type over the forecast period due to its lower melting point than PTFE and PFA, corrosion resistance, and outstanding chemical, fluid, age, and ozone resistance, making it suitable for wire & cable application.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as wire & cable, PCB, and antenna. The wire & cable segment is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. The segment includes LAN cables, data center wire, high-speed wire insulation, and cable jacketing. Fluoropolymer-coated wire can withstand high-power consumption and high frequencies of 5G radios and cells, as well as can protect cables from fire and heat, and allows quick data transmission. PCB to remain the second-dominant application type during the forecast period. PCBs with high-quality fluoropolymers ensure purity during fabrication, eliminate cross-talk when operating at high frequencies, and enable reliable performance in high-temperature ranges.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest 5G fluoropolymers market during the forecast period. China is the region's largest market, with significant opportunities for leading players. The country is also the world's largest producer and consumer of fluoropolymers. Japan and South Korea are the other key markets in the region.

North America is expected to remain the second-largest region in the market till 2027. The USA to remain the demand generator of the region with the presence of leading players, such as The Chemours Company and The 3M Company, in the country. Europe is likely to be the fastest-growing market for 5G fluoropolymers in the coming years, driven by growing investments in future 5G technology.

The market is less populated with the presence of a handful of players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the 5G fluoropolymers market.

Market Segmentation

5G Fluoropolymers Market, by Product Type

  • PTFE (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • FEP (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

5G Fluoropolymers Market, by Application Type

  • Wire & Cable (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • PCB (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Antenna (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

5G Fluoropolymers Market, by Region

  • North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, The UK, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America, The Middle East, and Others)

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G Fluoropolymers Market Environment Analysis

3. 5G Fluoropolymers Market Assessment (2020-2027)

4. 5G Fluoropolymers Market Segment Analysis (2020-2027)

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • The Chemours Company

  • The 3M Company

  • Solvay S.A

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL)

  • AGC Inc.

  • Arkema S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f62lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

