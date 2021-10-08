U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $80.06 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Seamless Connectivity will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·10 min read

Key companies covered in 5G infrastructure market are AT&T (California, United States), Verizon Ltd. (New York, United States), CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States), Corning Incorporated (New York, United States), Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland), ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China), Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States) and others

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 80.06 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Communication Infrastructure (RAN, Transport Technologies, and Core Technologies), By Spectrum Band (Low Band (<1 GHz), Mid Band (1-6GHz), And High Band (24-40 GHz)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 1.25 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 71.0% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/5g-infrastructure-market-100869

List of the Key Companies Profiled:

• AT&T (California, United States)

• Verizon Ltd. (New York, United States)

• CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

• Corning Incorporated (New York, United States)

• Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland)

• ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

• Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

• NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (California, United States)

• Belden Inc. (Missouri, United States)

• Dell EMC (Massachusetts, United States)

• Intel Corporation (California, United States)

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

• Qualcomm Technologies (California, United States)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

• Fujikura Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

• Alpha Networks Inc. (Hsinchu, Taiwan)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

71 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 80.06 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 1.25 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Size, Share, Communication Infrastructure, Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing IoT Connected Devices to Augment the Demand for 5G Technology

Need for Ultra-Low Latency is expected to Drive the 5G Infrastructure Market

Network Slicing to Pave Way for Adoption of 5G Network

Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats to Hamper the Market Growth


5G infrastructure is a network that comprises of several small-scale micro base stations. Variations in 5G infrastructure suggestion stand alone and non-standalone have widened the application scope of this concept. The massive investments in 5G infrastructure setups are consequential to the massive potential held by the concept across the world. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of growth of the overall market. Despite the barriers and debates that have raised concerns regarding the implementation of 5G and their impact on human life, the concept will be integrated on a large scale in the coming years. The growing demand for seamless network and internet connectivity will create a massive platform for the companies operating in this network.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Delay Proposed 5G Infrastructures Set-ups

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several companies are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. However, these measures have ultimately proven damaging for businesses that fall in the SME sector. Companies who have been able to seamlessly sustain the effects of the pandemic are mostly large-scale organizations or established businesses. The delays in installation and test procedures during the pandemic is due to the lack of labor and resources; a factor that is consequential to the hesitancy among [people as well as the risks associated with working during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/5g-infrastructure-market-100869

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, companies are looking to adopt strategies such as collaborations and mergers with other businesses in this sector with the aim of establishing a strong brand presence. In March 2020, Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for the development of a new 5G radio and cloud infrastructure. Evidently, both the companies have a well-established consumer coverage and brand presence on the global stage. This collaboration will be a statement of intent as far as competition in the 5G infrastructure space is concerned. Increasing number of such large-scale collaborations is a primary factor why this market is projected to exhibit an elliptical CAGR in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale 5G Providers will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale 5G providers in countries such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The rising demand for 5G networks and the constantly rising population in this region will be pivotal to the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of smartphone users has certainly facilitated the implementation of 5G networks in this region. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 590.9 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Quick Buy 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100869

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure

    • Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

    • North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

    • Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Country (Value)

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Country (Value)

        • China

        • Japan

        • India

        • South Korea

        • Southeast Asia

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Country (Value)

        • GCC

        • South Africa

        • Rest of Middle East and Africa

    • Latin America 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Communication Infrastructure (Value)

        • RAN (Radio Access Network)

          • C-Ran/V-Ran

          • Small Cell

          • MassiveMIMO

        • Transport Technology

          • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

          • Network Slicing

        • Core Technology

          • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

          • Mobile Edge Computing

      • By Spectrum Band (Value)

        • Low Band (<1 GHz)

        • Mid Band (1-6GHz)

        • High Band (24-40GHz)

      • By Country (Value)

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Rest of Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments:

March 2020 – Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for advancement of 5G New Radio and cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Nokia Network aims to develop custom ASIC solutions to enhance 5G ReefShark radio portfolio.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/5g-infrastructure-market-100869

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer, Smart TV, and Consoles), By Streaming Type (Video Streaming, and File streaming), By End-User (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Model Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), By Solution (Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Customer Management, Reporting & Analytics, Data Security, Omni-Channel), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium and Large Enterprise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Regional Forecast, 2018-2025

Development and Operations (DevOps) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/5g-infrastructure-market-9164


