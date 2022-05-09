U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

5G Infrastructure Market to be Worth $95.88 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 95.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to offer improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers, thus boosting 5G infrastructure deployment during the forecast period.

GVR logo
GVR logo

The significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility, are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 48.5% in 2021, owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and China.

  • With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

  • Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment during the projection period.

  • By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 84.8% in 2021, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services.

  • Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with notable service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share.

Read 150-page market research report, "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Network Architecture, By Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

5G Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth through 2030. With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. The deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.

Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2022 to 2030. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the market for 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment. Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region:

5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hardware

  • Services

5G Infrastructure Market - Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Sub-6 GHz

  • mmWave

5G Infrastructure Market - Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Standalone

  • Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Residential

  • Enterprise/Corporate

  • Smart City

  • Industrial

  • Energy & Utility

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Public Safety and Defense

  • Healthcare Facilities

  • Retail

  • Agriculture

  • Others

5G Infrastructure Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the 5G Infrastructure Market

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • ZTE Corporation

  • NEC Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • CommScope Inc.

  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

  • Altiostar

  • Airspan Networks

  • Casa Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Mavenir

  • Parallel Wireless

  • JMA Wireless

  • Ceragon

  • Aviat Networks, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • 5G Chipset Market - The global 5G chipset market size is expected to reach USD 66.45 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 69.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rapidly rising demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency data networks capable of delivering seamless connectivity is estimated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

  • Private 5G Network Market - The global private 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 36.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 47.5% from 2022 to 2030. Significantly growing demand for ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity with an extremely secure network across several mission-critical applications, such as public safety, is expected to boost the deployment of private 5G networks during the forecast period.

  • Dark Fiber Network Market - The global dark fiber market size is predicted to attain USD 13.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-infrastructure-market-to-be-worth-95-88-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301542319.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

