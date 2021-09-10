U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

5G Infrastructure Markets, 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $12.9 billion in 2021 to $115.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

5G enables a network designed to virtually connect everyone and everything, such as electronics, machines, objects and devices. 5G wireless technology is intended to provide higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, enhanced availability and a more consistent user experience to more users. Greater performance and better efficiency enable new user experiences and unite new industries.

Leading players are investing in 5G infrastructure technology as a response to increasing demand for fully autonomous driving, safe vehicles and telemedicine, among others. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.

In contrast to many other industries, the telecommunication sector has been spared from major COVID- 19-related restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements, as it is established as one of the essential services. Some telecom companies have been strengthened by the short-term spike in data traffic and increased use of broadband services, as more people are working from home and rely on video conferencing to hold meetings. Traffic growth has, in fact, demonstrated increased reliance on connectivity and digital services, as per the International Finance Corp. (IFC).

5G offers opportunities for urban innovators striving to create smart city services in the pandemic era and beyond by providing higher data rates, increased traffic capacity, ultra-low latency and high connection density.

The Asia-Pacific market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $8.8 billion in 2021 to $75.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 53.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The rest of the world's market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $289.6 million in 2021 to $4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 69.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

5G technology offers three standard advantages, including:

  • Faster data transmission speed, up to multi-Gbps speeds.

  • Greater capacity, fueling a massive amount of IoT devices per square kilometer.

  • Lower latency, down to single-digit milliseconds, which is critically important in applications such as connected vehicles in intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications and autonomous vehicles, where the near-instantaneous response is necessary.

The Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation of market size and market forecast for 5G infrastructure, and their corresponding market share analysis by communication infrastructure, network architecture, core network technology, operational frequency, end-user, and geographic region

  • Assessment of 5G infrastructure market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the marketplace

  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market along with its impact on the telecom industry ecosystem

  • Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

  • Company profiles description of the major manufacturers of 5G infrastructure including Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and LG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • 5G Applications

  • Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

  • Massive Internet of Things (MIoT)

  • Mission Critical Services (MCS)

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview

  • Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Infrastructure Market

  • 5G Communication Network Providers by Country

  • Use Cases

  • Telemedicine and Remote Surgery

  • AR/VR Real Time

  • Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

  • Drone Control

  • Smart Cities

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Mobile Data Traffic

  • Market Opportunities

  • Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Communication Infrastructure

  • Small Cell

  • Macrocell

  • Femtocell

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Network Architecture

  • 5G NR Non-standalone (LTE Combined)

  • 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Core Network Technology

  • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

  • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Operational Frequency

  • Sub 6 GHz

  • Above 6 GHz/mmWave

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Government

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Geography

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Airspan Networks Inc.

  • Affirmed Networks Inc.

  • American Tower

  • Apple Inc.

  • Arista Networks Inc.

  • AT&T

  • Bouygues Telecom

  • China Mobile Ltd.

  • Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Cisco Systems

  • Comba Telecom

  • Commscope Inc.

  • Ciena Corp.

  • Deutsche Telekom Ag

  • Ericsson

  • Extreme Networks

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Juniper Networks

  • Korea Telecom

  • LG

  • Marvell

  • Mavenir

  • Mediatek Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nokia Networks

  • Ntt Docomo Inc.

  • Nvidia Corp.

  • Orange

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • SK Telecom

  • Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Softbank Corp.

  • T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vmware Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgvqia


