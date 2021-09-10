5G Infrastructure Markets, 2026

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $12.9 billion in 2021 to $115.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

5G enables a network designed to virtually connect everyone and everything, such as electronics, machines, objects and devices. 5G wireless technology is intended to provide higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, enhanced availability and a more consistent user experience to more users. Greater performance and better efficiency enable new user experiences and unite new industries.

Leading players are investing in 5G infrastructure technology as a response to increasing demand for fully autonomous driving, safe vehicles and telemedicine, among others. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.

In contrast to many other industries, the telecommunication sector has been spared from major COVID- 19-related restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements, as it is established as one of the essential services. Some telecom companies have been strengthened by the short-term spike in data traffic and increased use of broadband services, as more people are working from home and rely on video conferencing to hold meetings. Traffic growth has, in fact, demonstrated increased reliance on connectivity and digital services, as per the International Finance Corp. (IFC).

5G offers opportunities for urban innovators striving to create smart city services in the pandemic era and beyond by providing higher data rates, increased traffic capacity, ultra-low latency and high connection density.

The Asia-Pacific market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $8.8 billion in 2021 to $75.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 53.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The rest of the world's market for 5G infrastructure should grow from $289.6 million in 2021 to $4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 69.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

5G technology offers three standard advantages, including:

Faster data transmission speed, up to multi-Gbps speeds.

Greater capacity, fueling a massive amount of IoT devices per square kilometer.

Lower latency, down to single-digit milliseconds, which is critically important in applications such as connected vehicles in intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications and autonomous vehicles, where the near-instantaneous response is necessary.

